The Nigeria Customs Service Training College, Ikeja has undergone some major transformations, adding to its features an upgraded Quarter Guard, a general facelift, and other renovations.

Speaking on Thursday during the commissioning of the innovations made in the College, the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) said that the innovations will add value to the College.

The Customs CG who was represented by the Acting Deputy Comptroller General of Customs, Greg Itotoh said that the Quarter Guard which is the first of its kind in the Nigeria Customs Service is a great emblem of the Service.

According to DCG Itotoh, “I must sincerely tell you, I have seen many Quarter Guards, I have not seen any like this. The closest is the one at the Headquarters. It is my sincere hope, that other Area Controllers and Units Heads will replicate the good work here at the Ikeja Training College.”

The Acting Comptroller of the Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, Deputy Comptroller of Customs, Hussein Ejibunu who also graced the occasion said, he did not doubt the person and capacity of DC Hadison Haniel, the new Commandant of the Customs Training College, Ikeja.

Ejibunu emphasized that, intellectually, the Cadets will be well impacted by seasoned resource Persons in the highly equipped classrooms.

“I was amazed to see that, in a couple of months, he has changed the narrative of the College already. The innovation and renovations will bring a moral rebirth and it will equally boost the morale of the Officers and Men of the College, particularly the Cadets.” Ejibunu added.

Buttressing his point on what informed the innovations of the Ikeja College, DC Hadison Haniel stated that the facelift and top-notch innovations carried out in the College were based on the reformation Policy of the CGC, particularly as it relates to capacity building. He also noted that he has been sponsored by the Service to acquire knowledge in other government agencies like the Military and he is giving back to the Service.

“I will always appreciate God for this privileged opportunity to add value to the system that made me. It is important to give back and that informed our decision to look at major areas where we can improve upon and bring in those things that will add value to the Cadets.

“The Quarter Guard, as the first of its kind, will add value to the College. The gate is the first image maker of the College, hence the new facelift and side view.

When you look from a distance, you can get a clue of what the content of the College looks like. There are other aspects of infrastructure that the CGC approved and released funds for overhauling and they have just been commissioned.”





According to Hadison, after the six months course, serving officers will undergo refresher courses, as the process of activating the short refresher courses is on, particularly, as it relates to Customs Operations.