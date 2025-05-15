Customs CG advocates ‘Nigeria first’ initiative to bolster cross-border trade

THE Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, has called for the adoption of the Nigeria First initiative as a cornerstone for enhancing cross-border trade and safeguarding national security.

He made this call recently while delivering a keynote lecture at the Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates’ Association (UNIFEMGA) annual conference in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Speaking on the topic “Cross-Border Trade and Security Implications on the Nigerian Economy: Taking Advantage of Global Trade Dynamics”, CGC Adeniyi emphasised the need for strategic alignment between trade facilitation and security imperatives.

He revealed that Nigeria’s trade value surged to N196.94 trillion in 2024, marking a 179.3 percent increase over the previous year despite persistent security threats across various borders.

“Nigeria’s economic prosperity hinges delicately on our ability to strike an optimal balance between security imperatives and trade facilitation,” he said.

Highlighting the achievements of the service, the CGC disclosed that the NCS collected a record N6.1 trillion in revenue in 2024, exceeding its target by 20.2 percent.

He described the feat as a testament to the Service’s resilience and innovation in a complex operating environment.

The CGC dissected region-specific security challenges and their implications on trade. In the Northeast, the insurgency continues to disrupt established trade corridors. However, he noted that collaborative initiatives such as the World Customs Organisation’s Project Securité par Collaboration (SPC++) have provided alternative trade mechanisms suited for conflict-affected areas.

The CGC explained that the Nigeria First initiative has already taken root within the Service’s operations, particularly through the procurement of locally assembled vehicles. “All operational vehicles purchased by the Nigeria Customs Service this fiscal year were sourced from Nigerian auto plants,” he said, noting that the move was a deliberate step to support domestic industries and conserve foreign exchange.

The lecture was delivered in the presence of prominent dignitaries, including the Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke; the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and the Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Professor Adebayo Simeon Bamire.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Customs reactivates CMAA with US Customs & Border Protection