Customs bow to public pressure, suspend VIN for 31 days

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Monday bent to public outcry against the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) Valuation for imported vehicles by temporarily suspending the policy for one month and asking clearing agents to clear the backlog of trapped vehicles through manual assessment.

In a circular released by the NCS headquarters on Monday, the Service directed that all Customs Area Controllers have been directed to monitor the transition period and ensure manual assessments are in full compliance with extant laws.

According to the circular with reference number NCS/T&T/ACG/008/S.100/VOL 111 titled APPROVAL FOR GRACE PERIOD TO CLEAR BACKLOG OF VEHICLES; the Customs stated that “Sequel to the recent Customs/ Stakeholders Townhall meeting held in Lagos on VIN VALUATION, I am directed to convey the approval of the CGC for a ONE (1) month window to enable the clearing of a backlog of vehicles held up in the ports.

“You are requested to note that the VIN VALUATION protocol is still in operation as reviews and updates are being captured in our systems to reflect these adjustments.

“Customs Area Controllers have been directed to monitor the transition period and ensure manual assessments are in full compliance with extant laws.

“Also note that the grace period is effective tomorrow 08 March 2022.

“Kindly bring the content of this information to all your members and other critical stakeholders.”

Also in a statement released on Monday evening, the Customs National Spokesman, Timi Bomodi confirmed the one-month suspension notice.

“Sequel to recent Customs/Stakeholders town hall meeting held in Lagos on VIN-Valuation, the Comptroller General Customs having listened to public outcry, has graciously approved one (1) month window to enable clearing the backlog of vehicles held up in the ports as a result of strike action.

“Meanwhile, uniform application of rebates will be used for all vehicles using correct values for assessment during the exercise.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the VIN-Valuation protocol is still in operation as reviews and updates are being captured in our systems to reflect the genuine concerns of stakeholders.

“As a responsive and responsible agency, Nigeria Customs Service will sustain its consultations with stakeholders in line with Article 2 of WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement for a smoother Customs Stakeholders relationship,” the Customs statement read.

