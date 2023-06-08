For the first time in Nigeria, Customs and Classics International Expo will be hosted in Lagos at the Landmark Events Center, Victoria Island, on July 14 and 15, 2023.

Modified and classic cars and bikes from all over the country will feature in the competition to choose the best in paint, rims, modification, restoration and the biggest prize: “Best in Show”.

Ms Diji Shujahi, chief executive officer of Pinnaclemena Media, in collaboration with Mr. Idris Olorunnimbe, CEO, The Temple Company, told Nigerian Tribune that all Nigerians are invited to this exclusive show.

“Visitors will be expected to pay N3,000, which will enable them get a raffle ticket to win N50 million and 30 gadgets,” the organizers said.

Also, Ambassador Adeshola Helen Onadipe, founder and publisher of Ladies in Business Magazine Global, based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, will be in Nigeria during the event to oversee operations and ensure the success of the event.

Bolanle Ninalowo, actor and social media influencer, has promised to support the Customs and Classics Expo by urging his fans to buy one ticket and they will get a second ticket free for a week, as he mentioned on his social media handles.

