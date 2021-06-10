Customized uniforms for aviation security men to gulp over N1bn

The Federal Government is set to invest a whopping N1.1 billion in the upgrade of the uniforms of aviation security in Nigeria.

Indications have emerged that the federal government has approved N1.1 billion for the design and production of a customized uniform for aviation security across the country’s airports.

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, while dropping this hint at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting last week in Abuja, added that the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika had gotten the approval for a direct procurement of a customized aviation security uniform.

Pegging the total cost of the project at N1,127,945, Lai Mohammed declared: “The Minister of Aviation got approval for the award of a contract for direct procurement for the design, manufacture and supply of aviation security uniforms and accessories.

“The unique thing about uniforms for the aviation industry is that it has some International Civil Aviation Organization standards that would be followed.”

According to Mohammed, the FEC found it expedient to give the approval after a rigorous deliberation on the submission made by the aviation minister on the need for the upgrade of the uniforms for the aviation security.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.