Customers of some major United States banks have experienced difficulties accessing financial services following technical glitches affecting several institutions.

Bank of America, Chase, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo and Truist were listed by users as experiencing outages or service disruptions, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

A Chase Bank spokesperson said on Monday that the disruption was caused by a technical issue and was not related to a cyberattack.

“Due to a technical issue, some transactions are taking longer than usual to complete but customers still have access to their accounts and funds,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“We are working to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

A spokesperson for U.S. Bank said its systems were not directly affected but acknowledged that some customers could experience delays when sending or receiving Zelle payments involving other financial institutions.

Zelle’s network operator, Early Warning Services, is owned by several financial institutions, including Bank of America, Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Bank, Truist, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo.

Some Chase customers also reported receiving an error message indicating that certain services were temporarily unavailable.

“Some services aren’t available. We’re working on them. Please try back later,” the message read.

The reports come days after a major Microsoft outage that began on Friday and lasted several hours, disrupting services including Outlook, Teams and the company’s artificial intelligence assistant, Copilot.