Customer Service Week: IBEDC expresses commitment to excellent service delivery

The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC) has joined the world to celebrate 2020 Customer Service Week. The international theme for this year is ‘Dream team’.

IBEDC said that its 2020 customer service goal is geared towards taking service delivery to higher heights through customer-centric initiatives that will enable it to attend and resolve customer enquiries, complaints, fault clearing speedily and efficiently across the franchise.

John Ayodele, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) said, “Part of our customer-centric initiatives include the newly introduced Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform, designed to ensure that customers get prompt responses and resolutions. This platform allows customers to log onto the company’s website, customer.ibedc.com, to check their payment history, view both previous and present bills, make enquires and complaints conveniently. We have also introduced over 38 customer care offices this year alone across our franchise to facilitate easier and quicker access to us.”

Ayodele stated that as part of activities lined up for this year’s Customer Service Week scheduled to run from Monday the 5th through Friday 9th of October, customers will also be rewarded with 40 units of energy credit vouchers across the franchise through a lucky dip starting from Tuesday, 6th to Friday, 9th October.

Speaking on the theme “The Dream Team”, Ayodele emphasized the importance of the customer service week, adding that the week is an opportunity to celebrate and appreciate the company’s most important stakeholders in line with its mission statement, “Distributing Power….Changing Lives.”

“The theme for this year reflects the importance of teamwork in providing outstanding service to all our customers. The IBEDC team are readily available to provide excellent service, which is our commitment to you because, without our customers, we will not be in business,” Ayodele added.

He also appealed to customers to fulfil their obligations as the company continues to invest on improving the quality of service provided through, prompt bill payment/vending and reduction in acts inimical to service delivery such as vandalism, energy theft, bypassing and other vices.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

At 60 Nigeria Must Fight For Independence, Says Bishop Badejo Of Oyo Catholic Diocese

As Nigeria celebrates its 60th Independence Anniversary, Most Reverend Emmanuel Adetoyese Badejo, the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Oyo in his message on the occasion…

Oba Of Benin Warns Wike, Others: We Don’t Want Godfathers For Our Gov

Benin monarch, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Square II, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, not to turn itself to another godfather to the reelected governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki…