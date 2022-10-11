Customer service: PTAD enjoins staff to be empathetic in service delivery to pensioners 

The Executive Secretary of Pensions Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Dr Chioma Ejikeme, has encouraged staff of the Directorate to be more empathetic, devoted and committed in the discharge of their duties of serving Nigerian pensioners.

She noted that care and empathy are the watchword and core objective of PTAD’s modus operandi in its service delivery to retirees, therefore nothing less was expected of all the staff of the agency.

Ejikeme also expressed PTAD’s commitment and efforts at ensuring smooth payment of monthly pensions and other retirement benefits due to pensioners promptly.

Speaking at the last lap of the occasion of 2022 Customer Service Week held at PTAD’s headquarters, Abuja, Dr Ejikeme went on to extol the agency’s staff members for their efforts and the high level of professionalism they have exhibited so far in attending to the needs of pensioners under their care through different complaint channels.

“We want our pensioners to trust us and be rest assured that PTAD, in addition to working assiduously to ensure that their monthly pensions and other retirement benefits due to them are paid as and when due, is committed to their overall welfare.

“Catering to the needs of our esteemed pensioners in PTAD is a service we render with utmost joy, bearing in mind the fact that the worker of today is the pensioner of tomorrow. We should do unto others as we expect to be done to us.

“As the pensions administrator for Federal Government retirees under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS), empathy, dignity and care are our watchwords in PTAD when delivering service.

“Having established a SERVICOM desk in PTAD and launched the Service Charter, these are testaments to the value we place on customer satisfaction and holding ourselves accountable to ensure quality service delivery.

“The theme of this year’s celebration is ‘Celebrate Service,’ and it aptly captures what we do here in PTAD, which is to celebrate the tireless workers who put in their best daily to ensure that our esteemed pensioners are satisfied.”

“Celebrating Customer Service Week draws our attention to the importance of customer service and the people who provide it, the need to boost morale and teamwork, reward employees for the significant work they do and raise awareness of the value of customer service,” Ejikeme said.

Earlier at the opening session of the celebration, the National Coordinator/CEO of SERVICOM, Mrs Nnenna Akajeme, praised the Pensions Transitional Arrangement Directorate’s excellent track record and called for more action in ensuring that pensioners under the agency get the best service and treatment.

“Pensioners have legitimate expectations from PTAD. After working so hard for many years, they deserve to receive their pensions without stress, without going through any suffering. We appreciate your services and efforts. We bring a lot of complaints here all the time and the way you handle them shows that you are professionals as well as dedicated to providing the best services worthy of emulation. SERVICOM therefore celebrates you specially.

“I encourage you to maintain and surpass the level of professionalism you exhibit. Pensioners are special people with special needs, therefore you must show that you have the required best practice to carry out the duties and responsibilities expected of PTAD. You have so far shown that you can do the needful, therefore I appreciate and encourage you to do more,” Akajeme added.

