Cuso Int’l launches farm, business village for refugees in Cross River

Cuso International, in partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), has launched the Adagom Integrated Farm and Business Village for refugees and members of the host community in Ogoja, Cross River State

Country Representative, Chick Felix Tah, who flagged off the initiative, said it was designed to cater to the needs of the host community members, neighbouring communities and commuters.

The farm village is made up of a poultry farm with six blocks of six pens each, a goat pen of one block of six pens, 24 collapsible fish ponds as well as cassava, maize and vegetable farms.

It also includes a processing facility where fresh and smoked fishes will be sold, to cater to the food needs of the refugees and those traveling along the village route.

The beneficiaries took time out to appreciate the NGO and UNHCR for the training and support.

