Current state of the nation akin to being in an intensive care unit —Ishaq, PRP national spokesman

National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Muhammed Ishaq, in this interview with ISHOLA MICHAEL, speaks on debate over power shift, formation of a coalition by some opposition party leaders, wave of insecurity, defections among politicians, and other issues. Some excerpts:

How would you assess the administration of President Bola Tinubu in the last two years and why?

Despite claims of achievements by the administration such as reduced importation of petrol and increased foreign reserves, the reality on the ground is grim. Life has become more difficult for ordinary Nigerians—poverty, inflation, and hardship have worsened. For example, petrol prices have skyrocketed from about N198 under President Muhammadu Buhari to nearly N980 today; the naira’s exchange rate remains unfavourable; and basic living costs have surged. Most Nigerians feel that these two years have been hellish, as the administration’s policies have inflicted untold hardship without delivering tangible improvements in daily life.

You hail from Bauchi State. How will you rate six years of Governor Bala Mohammed so far?

While a few people who personally benefit from the administration might praise it, I believe it has performed poorly. Critical sectors like health, education, and the economy remain neglected. Hospitals are still in poor condition, and many students attend schools without proper facilities—some even sit on the floors. No meaningful economic initiatives have been introduced to alleviate widespread poverty. Youth unemployment remains high. And those that succeeded in creating jobs for themselves so as to help themselves and their respective families had their business structures demolished by the government without being given alternatives.

Although the government claims to have constructed roads, these projects are often overpriced. Furthermore, corruption allegations are pervasive; for instance, the recent arrest of the State Accountant General over allegations of misappropriating over N70 billion underscores the administration’s shortcomings. Overall, the administration has failed to deliver adequate development or transparency, and its performance is widely perceived as woeful.

How do you see the dizzying moves by various stakeholders in the political parties t forge new alliances preparatory to the 2027 general election, particularly defections by major political gladiators?

Defections from one party to another are part of a healthy democracy; however, the problem arises when individuals switch allegiance for personal gain or self-aggrandisement rather than ideological conviction. When political shifts are driven by genuine principles, they can invigorate our democracy. Conversely, when motivated by self-centered interests, they undermine the integrity of the democratic process and can lead to instability and voter cynicism.

Opinions vary on the implications of the wave of defections as it appears to be to the benefit of one party. What is your take on this trend?

This appears to be an attempt to consolidate one-party dominance, reminiscent of the PDP era when it controlled 31 states and held a significant majority in the National Assembly. Such a trend risks undermining political diversity and healthy competition. However, Nigeria’s politically savvy and proactive citizenry are capable of responding appropriately—particularly during elections—by exercising their voting rights and ensuring that power is checked and balanced.

What are the implications for the country and why?

I don’t see any significant direct implications for the country as a whole; rather, the consequences primarily affect the actors involved. Those engaging in such political horse-trading and defections will ultimately reap what they sow. The broader impact will depend on how citizens respond at the ballot box.

Now, let’s talk about power rotation, which is among the issues trending among political leaders in the ongoing build up to the next elections. What is your opinion on the matter?

Power shift should not be our immediate concern, especially given the current state of the nation, which is akin to being in an intensive care unit. Our priority should be urgent, competent leadership capable of addressing the country’s dire needs—regardless of regional or ethnic origin. Only when the country’s situation is stabilised can we meaningfully discuss and consider a power shift.

But the argument in some w=quarters is that the North spent eight years before power shifted to the South in 2023. So, where do you think the next president should come from: North or South and why?

Leaders from both the North and South had governed Nigeria; yet, all have failed to deliver meaningful development in line with citizens’ expectations. We should learn from past mistakes to build a better future. Ultimately, Nigeria needs a competent leader—someone who can salvage us from the mess created by successive and current administrations—regardless of regional origin.

There is rising concern ing over the state of insecurity in the country, in spite of the repeated assurances and efforts by the authorities to stem the tide. Or do you share the sentiments in certain circles that the authorities appear overwhelmed by the security challenges?

Yes, they are overwhelmed, and rightly so, because most security heads and political leaders lack sincerity and genuine commitment to ending the crisis. Tackling insecurity requires addressing corruption within the security sector and beyond; resources meant for security are often misappropriated. Many security officials have been accused of diverting funds intended for safeguarding the nation, yet little or no punishment is meted out to serve as deterrence. As long as leaders prioritize personal interests over national security and integrity, our security challenges will persist. Nigeria is deteriorating daily, and unless there is genuine political will and commitment, security stability will remain elusive. We pray for divine intervention, as the current leadership appears neither committed nor serious about resolving these issues.

There are crises in almost sectors of our national life, with the citizens battling economic hardship and frustration due to the high cost of living. What is the way forward?

Nigeria’s problems are predominantly man-made. Despite our abundant human, natural, and material resources, we remain stuck and undeveloped due to poor leadership. As Chinua Achebe famously noted, “The trouble with Nigeria is simply and squarely a failure of leadership. There’s nothing basically wrong with the Nigerian character. The Nigerian problem is the unwillingness or inability of its leaders to rise to the responsibility, to the challenge of personal example which are the hallmarks of true leadership. Therefore, our collective success depends on cultivating genuine leadership committed to national development rather than personal enrichment.

Not much has been heard from your party concerning ongoing effort by some political leaders to form a coalition to prosecute the 2027 general election?

A coalition aimed at ending bad governance is necessary and welcome, provided it is driven by patriotism and a genuine commitment to national development rather than personal ambition or power consolidation. While such a coalition may currently lack full nationwide reach and sufficient grassroots support, Nigeria’s two-year window before the 2027 election offers ample time to mobilize, build consensus, and strengthen collaboration—if the stakeholders are committed and act selflessly.

The leading opposition parties are enmeshed in internal conflicts that have almost defied solution. What do you think is responsible for their inability to put their house in order?

The root cause is selfishness and self-centeredness among politicians. When leaders fail to set aside personal interests in favour of national interest, internal conflicts and rancour inevitably follow. A focus on public interests and collective progress is essential for the opposition parties to function effectively and to serve as true checks on the ruling party.

Yes, opposition parties can serve as effective checks if they prioritize national interests over personal or partisan gains. Democracy in Nigeria still faces threats from unscrupulous politicians, but the resilience of our democracy and the people’s determination have historically prevailed. Nigeria has survived many adverse and unscrupulous leaderships, and I believe that with continued vigilance and civic engagement, our democracy will survive and strengthen.

In the face of these challenges in the polity, how do should we go about deepening democracy in Nigeria?

The future of democracy in Nigeria is under threat, primarily due to reckless actions by some politicians who are exploiting the system for personal gain. Nonetheless, Nigeria’s resilient spirit and the collective will of its people will ultimately triumph. We are capable of overcoming these challenges through civic awareness, and a steadfast commitment to democratic principles.

