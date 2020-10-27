Curfew: NBA urges army to obey citizens’ fundamental human rights
To ensure the fundamental rights of Nigerians are discreetly obeyed during the 6:00 p.m to 8:00 a.m curfew imposed by Delta State, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Warri branch, on Tuesday, visited the Sector Commander, Sector 1, Joint Task Force (JTF), Operation Delta Safe, 3 Battalion Barracks, Effurun-Warri.
First Vice President and Welfare Officer of the NBA Warri branch, John Aikpokpo-Martins and Kunle Edun led the team on the courtesy visit.
The NBA, at the parley, called on the military and other security agencies to uphold Fundamental Human Rights Rules in line with the Military Rules of Engagement during the Curfew imposed by the Delta State government as a result of #ENDSARS protests.
The lawyers further requested the Commander to ensure that lawyers are included in the essential services group during the curfew to ensure they are available for the citizens whose rights are likely to be trampled upon.
The Sector Commander, Col. Sanni Ahmed, while responding, thanked the NBA branch officers for the visit and assured the bar of a more robust relationship.
