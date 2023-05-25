As the call for the younger generation to assume more responsibility in nation building, an expert has reiterated the imperative for them to leverage the older demographic to make an impact in the country.

Nigerian youths are renowned for our resilience. We are not content with survival, we thrive. Across every industry we find ways to express ourselves and shift the culture. Almost two years ago, a small spark started a nationwide campaign and mass protests to end the injustice and brutality of a federal government-funded unit of the police force.

This is just one of the many ways in which we are making our presence felt and our voices heard.

Nigerian youths are also distinguishing themselves in business within the agriculture industry. It is hard to forget how proud we all were of Michael Abayomi Akinsete, who overcame all odds to contribute in making Nigeria’s Agriculture an admiration to African by making Ecotutu a laudable brand in cutting down food waste.

Ecotutu co-founder have contributed to improving the livelihoods of farmers by enabling them to store their produce for longer periods. Michael Akinsete is on a mission to join the fight against food loss and waste in the African continent, by designing innovative solar products. With nearly half of sub-Saharan Africa’s population lacking access to electricity and over 90% in the rest of the world, there is an urgent need to deepen access, sustainably and affordably.

According to reports from publications in Nigeria newspapers, Michael Akinsete is the co-founder and CMO at Ecotutu, a cleantech company enabling businesses in the agriculture and health value chain founded in 2020 to create access to affordable solar-powered cold storage solutions.

Since 2015, he has supervised the commercialisation and expansion of four technology-driven solutions in the emerging market, and has a proven record of leveraging lean approaches to addressing social and environmental issues.

Prior to Ecotutu, Michael leads the close-knit team of rock stars at MavsCanvas, a full-service digital agency that facilitates access for small and medium-sized businesses, to digital branding and marketing services such as website design and digital marketing.

In 2016, he was an editor of the ‘Young Climate Heroes’ book that has helped 7000+ students understand the basics of climate change and sustainability using stories across Nigeria.

Michael holds a Bachelor of Technology in Urban and Regional Planning from the Federal University of Technology, Akure and is a graduate of the YCombinator Startup School. His efforts have been recognized by local and international organisations. He is an African Development Bank AfricavsVirus Top 20 Fellow, KOPECEH Entrepreneur, Canva Brands Award winner (Ecotutu), Orange Corners Innovation Fund (OCIF) Winner (Ecotutu), Africa Climate-KIC Innovator (Ecotutu) and recently, a 2022 UNLEASH Fellow.