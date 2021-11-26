Cuppy wants to retire at 35

POPULAR female DJ, Cuppy has revealed her intentions for retirement. She took to her Instagram page recently to alert her fans about her intentions to retire at the age of 35 years to, wait for it, live on a farm.

Her handle @Cuppymusic read, “The main reason I work really heard is so I can retire at 35 and live on agbalumo farm with Dundu and fufu”.

Quickly, one of her followers @77_Kiah replied, “Florence, you retired the day you were born, don’t clart my lungs”.

Cuppy, daughter of billionaire, Femi Otedola, according to fans, does not need to work hard as claimed, owing to her billionaire daughter status and her many pictures which always show her living her best life.