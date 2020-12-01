CUPP flays presidency over Garba Shehu’s statement on Borno rice farmers

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Tuesday flayed the presidency on the statement credited to the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Malam Garba Shehu, concerning the 110 Borno rice farmers that were slaughtered by Boko Haram terrorists few days ago, describing such comment as unsavoury and insensitive.

Shehu was quoted to have said that the beheaded farmers in Zabarmari, Borno State, did not take permission from the military before going to their rice farms to harvest and, therefore, became easy prey for Boko Haram terrorists.

CUPP said such statement required President Muhammadu Buhari to personally apologise to Nigerians and families of the 110 hard-working Nigerians, who were victims of what it described as this senseless massacre.

It, however, commiserated with the government and people of Borno State, while extending its “sincere condolences to the bereaved families at this very difficult time of their irreparable losses,” and praying that eases their pains.

CUPP’S Co-National Spokesman, Comrade Mark Adebayo, said this in a statement made available to newsmen, and further described the presidency’s statement as “a colossal and disastrous exhibition of the mindset of a government that lacks the basic minimum feelings for humanity and a display of a dead conscience only comparable to the beastly criminalities of the terrorists that carried out the heinous bloodshed.

“That statement by a man who is the mouthpiece of the president of this country is a testimony to the I-don’t-care attitudes of this government to the sufferings of the mass of Nigerians by a presidency that specializes in blaming victims of terrorism for being killed or kidnapped same way it blames farmers and other citizens as provoking killer herdsmen to kill them and destroy their farms, towns and villages because they have encroached on grazing routes.

“The latest outburst by the president’s spokesman against the victims of a Boko Haram that the Buhari presidency falsely claimed to have ‘technically defeated’ was not only irresponsible but utterly unsavoury, inhuman, insensitive and reprehensible which requires the president to personally apologise to Nigerians and families of the victims of this senseless massacre of 110 hard-working Nigerians. If you cannot empathise with the people, at least don’t aggravate their misfortunes.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…