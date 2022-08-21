Culture of hard work (I)

“Lazy hands make for poverty, but diligent hands bring wealth. He who gathers crops in summer is a prudent son, but he who sleeps during harvest is a disgraceful son.” Proverbs 10. 4-5

There are many components to achieving success in life and one of such indispensable components is hard work. If our lives will count we must work hard. There is no substitute to hard work.

“Working hard is a learned skill, but it requires years of practice and intention. People often begin developing this skill during childhood. While the ability to work hard may come more naturally to some people, it is not an established characteristic or personality trait. Therefore, it cannot be identified by a personality test. So, you shouldn’t be asking, “Is hardworking a character trait?” or “Is hardworking a personality trait?” Rather, the question should be, “What makes a hard worker and how can I hire them?” Chally.com

Success is neither for the lazy nor for the complacent. Idleness and laziness are good ground to plant destruction and foolishness. The idle mind, they say is the devil’s workshop.

“Avoid idleness, and fill up all the spaces of thy time with severe and useful employment; for lust easily creeps in at those emptinesses where the soul is unemployed and the body is at ease; for no easy, healthful, idle person was ever chaste if he could be tempted; but of all employments, bodily labor is the most useful, and of the greatest benefit for driving away the Devil.” Jeremy Taylor

Hard work pays.

“All hard work brings a profit, but mere talk leads only to poverty. “The wealth of the wise is their crown, but the folly of fools yields folly.” Proverbs 14.23-24

“Lazy people want much but get little, but those who work hard will prosper.” Proverbs 13,4

There is no substitute for hard work.

“Most of us agree talent matters. In fact, many experts dispute the notion that hard work overrides talent every time. The caveat: hard work must be the common factor for anyone seeking to be successful, regardless of talent. No amount of talent can supersede hard work. If you have natural ability, don’t expect it to automatically generate success. It won’t.” Donald. C Kelly

How to develop the culture of hard work

Know what are your responsibilities.





“What is success? I think it is a mixture of having a flair for the thing that you are doing; knowing that it is not enough, that you have got to have hard work and a certain sense of purpose.” Margaret Thatcher

