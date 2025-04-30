Culture Minister, others charge young women on leadership, financial literacy

Nigeria’s Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; her counterpart in the Women Affairs Ministry, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Citizenship and Leadership, Rinsola Abiola, have charged young Nigerian women on leadership, financial literacy and digital empowerment in Nigeria.

Also at the groundbreaking event tagged Young Women in Leadership Conference held at the State House banquet hall in Abuja, was the President and Group CEO of Transcorp Hilton, Owen Omogiafo, who also charged the young participants at the conference on the theme of the conference.

Speaking at the conference which was organised by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Citizenship and Leadership in partnership with Beyond Boundaries, the founder of Beyond Boundaries, Olu Olufemi-White, said the event was the first of its kind to be held at the State House for young women leaders aged 21 to 35.

Olu Olufemi-White said the event shattered expectations and set a bold new precedent for women’s leadership, financial literacy, and digital empowerment in Nigeria.

According to her, from the opening address, the atmosphere was electric with hope and ambition, saying “attendees were immersed in a full-day experience that went far beyond traditional conferences: a dynamic wellness hub and self-care centre offered everything from mini massages to mental health workshops, emphasising that true leadership starts with personal wellbeing.”

Music star, Teniola Apata, delivered practical strategies on breaking barriers, building wealth, and leading with authenticity and impact at the conference.

As part of the highlights and to underscore the conference’s commitment to tangible empowerment, Beyond Boundaries awarded scholarships for digital literacy courses to deserving young women, while solar panels were distributed through raffle draws, giving participants not just inspiration but real tools to fuel their futures.

Participants said Beyond Boundaries’ Young Women in Leadership Conference 2025 “stands as a transformative moment, a celebration of leadership, learning, and wellness that promises to ripple through communities and industries across Nigeria.”

Olufemi-White said the 2025 conference was only the beginning, saying “Nigerian women are not just participating in the future, they are leading it.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE