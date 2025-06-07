Culture meets style at Nike Okundaye’s 74th birthday celebration

On May 23, 2025, the Adolak Events Centre in Osogbo, Osun State, transformed into a vibrant tapestry of colours, rhythms, and cultural expressions as it hosted the 74th birthday celebration of Chief Mrs. Nike Monica Okundaye, affectionately known as Mama Nike. The event was a grand homage to her enduring legacy as a pioneer of Nigerian textile arts and a global ambassador of Yoruba culture.

The celebration was graced by dignitaries, artists, and admirers from across the nation. Notably, the Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, attended the event, highlighting the state’s recognition of Mama Nike’s contributions to the arts and culture.

The festivities featured a rich array of cultural performances, including traditional music, dance, and art exhibitions, reflecting the diverse heritage that Mama Nike has tirelessly promoted throughout her career.

Guests were treated to displays of adire textiles, a craft that Mama Nike has been instrumental in revitalizing and teaching to new generations.

poignant moment during the celebration was the introduction of Mama Nike’s husband, Retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Chief Reuben Okundaye, underscoring the personal support behind her public achievements.

Mama Nike’s influence extends beyond her artistic creations; she has established art centers that offer free training to young artists in visual, musical, and performing arts, nurturing over 3,000 individuals.

The 74th birthday celebration of Chief Mrs. Nike Okundaye was not merely a personal milestone but a testament to her lifelong dedication to preserving and promoting Nigerian culture. The event encapsulated the fusion of arts and culture that defines her legacy, inspiring future generations to embrace and celebrate their heritage.

