Cultural promotion, tourism potent tools for national development, says OPU

Malaysia chapter of the Oodua Progressives Union (OPU) has restated the need for unity to promote Yoruba cultural identity, saying promotion of culture and tourism remains potent tools for national development.

The Yoruba socio-cultural gave this position on Monday at the 2022 edition of the OPU Malaysia day, held at Bird of Paradise Villa, Genting Highlands, with the theme: “Uniqueness of Yoruba Cultural Heritage for National Development.”

Coordinator of OPU Malaysia, Akogun Franklin Olakanye, while making the call in his opening speech, said Yoruba remained a blessed race with standard ethics, ethos, culture and traditions that endured over time.

Olakanye disclosed that the group remained the most viable organisation across the world with members spreading across 98 countries in all the six continents of the world, saying the reason for the event was to explore the possibility of building a formidable platform for OPU members across Asia.

He added that the Global Convener of OPU and also the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, had succeeded in championing the cause of the Yoruba race to 98 countries across the globe.

The group’s coordinator charged all members of the OPU to be committed to its ideals, stressing that the Yoruba diaspora group had the potentials to fulfil its dreams of actualising the dream of the race.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The vision of our global convener and the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, is to spread the gospel of unity and cultural promotion to the world. So, it is very important to say it also that Yoruba’s dream of fulfilling its destiny as a race cannot be fulfilled without our commitment as a group.

“It is our responsibility as an organisation to alter the destiny of our race positively for the benefit of the young generation.

“We cannot play a second fiddle to any race in the world. The Yoruba can only fulfil its dreams if we are united as one, indivisible race that is bonded by a common destiny to take our race to a greater height.”

In his lecture, Dr Ayokunmi Khumalo (PhD) re-affirmed the strengths of the Yoruba race as a people, insisting that Yoruba from time immemorial, remains a race of distinguished citizens with records of successes in education, health, sports, science and technology, politics as well as human growth and development.

The erudite lecturer stated further that despite the obvious challenges confronting the race, the possibility of Yoruba fulfilling its dreams was very high.

“In examining how the Yoruba rich cultural heritage can be used for national development, it is critical to provide concise but succinct solution to the problem hindering the progress of Yoruba race,” he said.

According to him, the problem is that the development efforts have been hampered by the country’s extreme poverty and unequal distribution of resources, saying the best solution to address these issues was for those in charge of the country’s affairs to embrace what is truly theirs and also desist from seeking solutions through loans and other forms of financial assistance from international communities.

This, he said, had done nothing to improve the situation and had only exacerbated the problem.

“According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), culture is the entire set of distinguishing, spiritual, material, intellectual, and emotional characteristics that define a society or social group.

“It is the totality of a people’s way of life evolved in their attempt to meet the challenges of living in their environment that gives order and meaning to their social, political, economic, aesthetic, and religious norms and modes of organisation, thereby distinguishing them from their neighbours,” he stated.

“Since all development theories have failed to work for us and foreign loans have increased our debt, we should look inward for our development drives.

“Tourism through cultural heritage promotion can help our inward-looking development drive.

“We can use both tourism and cultural promotion as tools to achieve development through tourism. This will undoubtedly have a positive impact on income generation, job creation, and the improvement of people’s living standards. A high standard of living is a major indicator of development. The success of our development efforts is dependent on the promotion of our cultural heritage.

“What should we do, and where should we start? There are three types of actions we must take to achieve this admirable goal. These are cultural preservation, revitalisation, and revolution in the face of globalisation; cultural renewal and investment; and cultural promotion for income generation, wealth acquisition, and long-term development,” he further stated.

Other prominent members present at the event include the Organisation’s Secretary-General, Hon Wande Omoba, all members of the Malaysia OPU Executive, Baba Odua, Iya Odua, the elders and advisers, among others.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Cultural promotion, tourism potent tools for national development, says OPU

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

Cultural promotion, tourism potent tools for national development, says OPU