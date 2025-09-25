Cultural exchange key to strengthening China-Nigeria ties — Envoy

The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Ambassador Yu Dunhai, has said that cultural exchange is key to strengthening ties with Nigeria, using the Mid-Autumn Festival as a platform to showcase friendship and shared values.

Speaking at the Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration on Thursday in Abuja, Dunhai explained that cultural exchanges remain a vital bridge for deepening cooperation and mutual understanding between the two countries.

According to him, “The Mid-Autumn Festival is not only about family reunion and happiness, it is also a heartfelt expression of our warmest wishes for the China-Nigeria friendship.”

The event, which featured top Nigerian officials and artists from Shenzhen, included traditional opera, dance, martial arts, acrobatics, and music inspired by classic Chinese poetry.

Highlighting the importance of people-to-people relations, Dunhai said friendship, which derives from close contact between peoples, holds the key to sound state-to-state relations.

He also praised Shenzhen, the home city of the performing artists, as a symbol of China’s rapid modernisation.

“From a small fishing village, Shenzhen has become a world-renowned metropolis with a GDP of over 500 billion USD. Yet, what makes Shenzhen unique is not only technology and innovation, but also a vibrant cultural scene that blends tradition with creativity,” he noted.

Dunhai also extended warm wishes to both nations, saying, “On this special occasion, we hope our Chinese and Nigerian friends will not only enjoy the performances but also take with them the spirit of reunion, harmony, and cooperation.”

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Dr Mukhtar Yawale Muhammad, underscored the power of cultural exchange in strengthening Nigeria-China relations.

He highlighted shared traditions, historic coincidences, and the creative economy as pillars for deepened cooperation, emphasising that Nigeria and China share similar cultural values rooted in family, community, and thanksgiving.

“The Mid-Autumn Festival speaks of harvest, reunion, and blessings. These values are not foreign to us in Nigeria. This shared appreciation for life’s most precious gifts forms a powerful bridge between our peoples,” he said.

He noted the historic significance of both nations celebrating their National Days on 1 October, describing it as a symbol of aligned destinies and a symbolic national bond.

“This synchronicity is a powerful symbol. It reminds us that though we are separated by geography, our aspirations for national pride, development, and progress are aligned,” Muhammad declared.

The Permanent Secretary stressed that cultural events go beyond entertainment, serving as vital tools for diplomacy. “Events like this are not just social gatherings; they are vital platforms for people-to-people connection. Through tourism and cultural exchange, we break down stereotypes and build lasting bonds,” he noted.

He also highlighted Nigeria’s vibrant creative industries – film, music, fashion, and visual arts – as key drivers of cultural diplomacy and global engagement.

“The creative economy serves as a dynamic engine for this engagement, showcasing the talent and spirit of our people to the world, including our friends in China,” he said.

Muhammad urged both countries to extend cooperation beyond trade and infrastructure into culture and human understanding, adding, “Let us toast to the harvest of our growing friendship, and may the bond between our two nations grow ever stronger.”

