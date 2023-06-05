A minimum of five to 20 years imprisonment cum fine of a minimum of N500,000 await cultists or anyone abetting cultism in Oyo.

This is contained in the just-passed Cultism Prohibition Bill 2022, sponsored by Honourable Kazeem Isiaka (Oyo East/Oyo West), Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin (Ibarapa East), Honourable Asimiyu Alarape (Atiba).

As passed by the House of Assembly, the bill stipulates that any student of an educational institution who participates in cultism commits an offence and is liable on conviction to expulsion from the educational institution and imprisonment for 10 years.

The law goes a step further to state that any student of an educational institution expelled for cultism in the State shall have his name transmitted to other educational institutions in Nigeria to prevent the student from gaining admission into such institutions.

Also, any public officer engaged in cultism is liable on conviction to dismissal from public service and imprisonment for 10 years.

Section 5 of the law particularly prescribes that any person who is not a student or public officer and participates in cultism commits an offence and is liable on conviction to 20 years imprisonment without an option of fine.

The new law further stipulates that any person who knowingly aids cultism commits an offence and is liable on conviction to 10 years imprisonment.

Any person who incites or aids or abets or counsels or receives or assists a cultist is an accessory and is guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a minimum of five years imprisonment or a minimum fine o N500,000, the new law stated.

The law also holds parents accountable for cultism stating that any person, parent, or guardian who has the knowledge of a person’s or a ward’s involvement in cultism and fails to report to the law enforcement agent, commits an offence and is liable for conviction to two years imprisonment or a fine of N500,000 or both.

Among others, the objective of the bill is to expose activities of cultism in educational institutions, public service and communities in the State, curtail and curb incidents of cultism in educational institutions, public services and communities in the State.

A further look at the new law shows section 14 stipulating that: “Any person who knowingly or willingly allows his premises or building or place belonging to or occupied by him and which he has control over to be used for cultism or aiding or abetting cultism commits an offence and is liable on conviction to seven years imprisonment and such premises or building or place shall be forfeited to government for public use.

Section 15 of the law states: “Any person who is present or willfully administers an unlawful oath for another person to join cult group commits an offence and is liable on conviction to seven years imprisonment.

Also, any person who identifies as a member of a cult group, found in custody or property of a cult group, or wears a cult group’s insignia commits an offence and is liable on conviction to five years imprisonment.





As contained in the law, “the court and the police shall keep and maintain register of offenders of the provisions of this bill, and shall make such available to the public through publication in at least one national and local newspaper and electronic media with the inclusion of the pictures of the offenders and penalties.”

Furthermore, section 17 states: “Any person who injures or uses violence, with or without an offensive weapon, to compel another to join a cult group commits an offence and is liable on conviction to 10 years imprisonment.”

Pardon is granted for any person who makes report, with section 18 stating, “Any person who is forced or compelled to take an unlawful oath to join a cult group shall be pardoned if the person reports to the police within 14 days of being forced or compelled.”

