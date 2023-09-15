Suspected cultists have killed a year-one student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Anambra State

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the incident happened on Thursday evening.

The fallen student was identified as Mss Uche Joevita Chigozirim.

According to one Dickson Anayochi, who spoke to Nigerian Tribune, Miss Chigozirim was hit by a stray bullet at Miracle Junction Awka.

He said: “This girl, Uche Joevita Chigozirim, a 100 level Student of the faculty of health Science, was killed yesterday( Thursday) evening by a stray bullet shot by suspected cultists at the popular Miracle Junction.”

“Please help us and let the world know the insecurity situation we are facing here in the Unizik environment, and the state government is not doing anything to improve the situation.





“Please let the IG of Police help us with a checkpoint around the Ifite area of Unizik because we are tired of complaining to the state government. It’s now a culture we are almost used to. It’s really sad”.

As of the time of filing this report, the student’s lifeless body was still lying at the crime scene and covered with banana leaves.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman of the police in the state, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, described it as very unfortunate.

He said the preliminary information revealed that the incident was cult-related, adding that the police were already working with eyewitnesses to identify and arrest the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, he said the police patrol had been intensified within Awka.

“The Command will not relent in waging war against cultism and other forms of crimes in the state. Recently, we just remanded 33 suspects in a cult-related incident. We also urge the residents of the state always to alert the police (through the Command’s control room number: 07039194332),” he added.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE