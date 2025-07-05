Cultism: Police nab suspected killer of three vigilantes, 15 others in Edo

The Edo State Police Command, on Friday, said it had arrested a suspected cultist who was believed to be among the assailants who killed three vigilantes in the state.

This was just as the command also said that it arrested 15 other suspected criminals and recovered several firearms and ammunition.

Edo State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Moses Yamu, disclosed in a statement issued on Friday that the arrests were made while combing criminal hideouts and during house-to-house searches carried out in different parts of the state.

The PPRO added that one of the suspects was arrested at the Benin Airport while trying to flee the state on June 28, 2025.

The statement reads in parts: “The fight against cultism and other heinous crimes in Edo State and the bid to restore confidence in the public has been further demonstrated by the Edo State Police Command with the recent successes recorded across the State.

“One Bello Salami (33 years), member of the Maphite Confraternity who was fingered in the recent killing of three vigilante members along Wire Road in Benin-City. The suspect, a confessed Maphite was arrested on 28/06/2025 at about 10:00hrs at the Benin airport, while attempting to flee the State.

“In another development, on 26th June 2025 at about 15:00hrs, while acting on credible Intelligence, operatives of the Aduwawa Division arrested the duo of Abdulahi Eriamiator (18 years) and Moses Humphrey (25 years) both members of the Vikings Confraternity.

“On the same date at about 18:00hrs, operatives of the South Ibie Division arrested one Ahmed Hakeem (23 years) a member of the Aye Confraternity. Further investigation led to the arrest of Williams Kayode (25 years), David Sylvester (21 years), Oshoke Itepu (22 years), Emmanuel Monday (27 years) and Daniel Ehichioya (21 years) all residents of South Ibie in Etsako West Local Government, as well as the recovery of one shotgun, four four live cartridges, two axes, one cutlass, a bunker of “ice” an illicit drug in their possession. All of them have confessed to being members of the Aye Confraternity.

“Similarly, operatives of Irrua Division led by the DPO, acting on actionable intelligence arrested one Ogbe Osaghele (29 years) of Ebhoakhuale-Ekpoma at Idumebo-Irrua with a cut-to-size shotgun and two live cartridges. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend one Odion Osaghele and two others now at large, who are also members of the Aye Confraternity.

“In the same vein on the 28/06/2025, operatives of the Ekpoma Area Command tracked and arrested one Itua Odion (22 years) at a hotel in Ekpoma, through credible information. Upon immediate search, one fabricated pistol with two live cartridges was recovered. The suspect confessed to being the Esan Area Zonal Leader of the Neo Black Movement (NBM) also known as Black Axe Confraternity.

“While on 29/06/2025 at about 15:00hrs, operatives of the Jattu Division raided a flash point along Ibie Road and arrested one Hamza Umoru (27 years) of Ikabigbo Community. The suspects have confessed to being members of the Vikings Confraternity.

“Also, operatives of the Auchi Division intercepted and arrested Emmanuel Udeh 27 (years), Kalifa Kabir (24 years) and Ashiru Ahmed (22 years ) at various locations in Auchi in possession of a Jojef Magnum pump action with breech number 23YT0083. The trio disguised as iron scraps scavengers with the firearm concealed.

“Lastly, on 01/07/2025 at about 01:30hrs, the home of one Jerry Orobor (50 years) at No 6 Ewinmandowan Street, off Major Road in Amagba Community, was raided based on credible information. Upon search of his house and premises, one automatic double barrel shotgun with 10 live cartridges and one faz cap bearing Aye Confraternity logo were recovered from him. The suspect has been taken into custody for further investigation.”

While reiteration that the State Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, had reassured the public that the command remained resolute in its fight against cultism, the PPRO enjoined the people of the state to go about their lawful businesses and to report any suspicious activities around them to the Police, promptly.

The PPRO assured that all suspects would be arraigned before the court as soon as investigations were concluded.

