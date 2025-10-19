Cultism: Police arrest officers in viral video, begin prosecution

The Imo State Police Command has arrested the Police personnel identified in the viral video displaying unprofessional conduct.

The officers involved include Inspector Obinna Peter, Corporal Amaevhi Augustine and Corporal Ejikeme Victor.

In a statement issued in Owerri by the Imo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Okoye Henry, he said that their arrest followed a directive for a thorough investigation into the matter by the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma.

The PPRO said that the officers have been arrested and are presently in detention, while the Command has commenced a thorough investigation into their alleged involvement in cultism and other related activities.

He said that, consequently, an Orderly Room Trial has been scheduled to commence on Monday.

The Imo State Police Command, however, condemned the conduct of officers displayed in the viral video, describing it as highly unprofessional.

Okoye said such conduct does not reflect the discipline, ethics, and values of the Nigeria Police Force.

He said that the outcome of the Orderly Room Trial will be communicated to the public in due course, as the Command remains committed to upholding professionalism, accountability, and transparency in the discharge of its duties.

