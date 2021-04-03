Cult leader arrested for killing rival cultist as police kill two armed robbers in uniform

The leader of the Aiye cult group in the Bariga area of Lagos State, Segun Ezekiel has been arrested by the police in the state for allegedly killing the leader of the rival Eiye cult group.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Muyiwa Adejobi confirmed the arrest of the cult leader to Tribune Online and added that the police in the state also successfully foiled a robbery operation, killed two suspected armed robbers and recovered arms and ammunition.

Adejobi in a statement on Saturday said “the police operatives attached to Bariga Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested one Segun Ezekiel, m, 24, leader of Aiye Confraternity in Bariga Area, on 31st March 2021, for firing and killing one Taye Gbalagbala, m, 30, the alleged leader of the Eye Confraternity in Barija, on 28th March 2021.”

“The suspect has been alleged to be a notorious cult leader and killer who has been terrorising the entire Bariga Area of the state.”

Adejobi also stated that ” he has confessed to the crime and that he carried out the gruesome murder of the deceased in the company of other three members of Aiye Confraternity in his domain.”

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for proper investigation and possible arrest of other fleeing culprits.

“In another development, the police operatives attached to Ikorodu Division and the local security operatives, in a combined operation, on 29th March 2021, at about 4.50 am, engaged some suspected armed robbers that were operating in military Camouflage at No 41, Menulo Street, off Elepe Ikorodu, in a gun battle and neutralise them.” the police PRO also added.

He added that “the suspected armed robbers had laid a siege on the block of flats at the above address, cut the American fence wire and broke into the flats in the compound.”

“They robbed the occupants of their belongings including laptops, phones, one PS-4, gold necklaces and wristwatches worth millions of naira.”

The police in Lagos also said that “after the gun duel, the team assessed the scene and discovered that two (2) of the suspected armed robbers were fatally injured and eventually gave up the ghost. Their corpses have been deposited at a public morgue for further actions.”

According to the police” the following items were recovered from them: two (2) locally-made guns with four (4) live cartridges, one big cutter, three schizles, one jack, two scissors, one apple laptop, one catapult, bank ATM cards, three black bags, wristwatches, military Camouflage and the sum of four hundred and sixty thousand, six hundred and fifty naira only (#460,650).”

The Commissioner of Police has commended the policemen and Vigilantes for their gallantry and zeal to engage the suspected armed robbers and neutralise their operations in the area.

He has ordered that the Divisional Police Officer of Ikorodu Division and the Area Commander, Area N, Ijede-Ikorodu, fish out other members of the syndicate and those who venture into similar criminal acts of housebreaking and burglary in the entire Ikorodu Division of Lagos State.

CP Hakeem Odumosu, therefore, reiterated the command’s zeal to work with all relevant stakeholders in combating crimes and criminality in Lagos State.

