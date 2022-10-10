CSW: Unity Bank bags CBN’s Customer Complaints Resolutions award

RETAIL lender, Unity Bank Plc, has received an award of recognition for emerging as the “Best Bank in Customer Complaint Resolution 2021” recently at the Kano Central Bank of Nigeria/Bankers’ Committee event held to uphold quality customer service culture in the banking industry.

The bank said the award underscores its commitment to customer service even as it joins other global brands to celebrate the 2022 Customer Service Week, themed ‘Celebrating Service.’

As part of activities to mark this year’s Customer Service Week across its over 200 branches nationwide, the Unity Bank rolled out several initiatives aimed at engaging staff in the frontline of customer service touch points as well as rewarding loyal customers.

The Managing Director of Unity Bank Plc, Mrs Oluwatomi Somefun, said that “the customer remains the most important part of the business and this year’s theme ‘Celebrating Service’ affords the bank a great opportunity to appreciate staff that has kept faith with the fundamental objectives of customer care and quality service delivery.

“As we celebrate, we will keep making improvements to enhance our customer care and engagement channels in order to produce the best possible customer experience,” Somefun said.

According to the Unity Bank boss, “The bank has, as a matter of priority, been investing in initiatives to expand digital channels designed to enable us to become more responsive, increase interactivity and have a qualitative interface with our customers.”

To drive convenient, secure banking, the lender has, over the past six years, maintained a strategic focus on technological deployment to boost access to financial services, leading to the launch of several digital products such as the USSD banking *7799# in local languages, anti-fraud USSD channel, *7799*9# and mobile banking solution, UniFi, all of which have boosted customers’ access to the bank’s services, while facilitating convenience and security.

Also speaking, the Chief Customer Service Officer of Unity Bank, Mrs Titilayo Abraham, said the bank is constantly guided by its vision to become the retail bank of choice and that has so far informed its deliberate focus on prioritising superior customer engagement whilst nurturing our people consistently to live up to the demands of providing exceptional and professional customer service at all times.”

