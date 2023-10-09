Olisa Agbakoba, a Senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former President of the NBA, has called for the end of discussions on President Bola Tinubu’s alleged Chicago State University (CSU) results forgery, describing it as a show of shame.

According to Agbakoba, the lawyers and others discussing the issue in the media should cease fire and await the judgment of the Supreme Court.

The NBA President, in a post via his verified X-page, on Monday, said those taking position on the case ahead of the apex court, are heating up the country dangerously.

He said, “The cacophony of discordant voices on Tinubu / Atiku over the certificate matter is completely out of hand. This utter nonsense from armchair lawyers is heating up Nigeria dangerously.

“Please can we keep our opinions and views to ourselves awaiting a decision of the Supreme Court.

“I am so ashamed to see Lawyers on Television arguing one way or the other on the merits or demerits of the Chicago State University matter. This is most unhelpful! I call out all media that tolerate this nonsense of adjudicating the CSU matter on TV and Newspapers.

“I urge the President of the Nigerian Bar Association to call out lawyers that breach rules of ethics by turning the media into a Court of Law.

“Can we please stop heating up our country!!! Let us allow the Supreme Court of Nigeria to make a judicial pronouncement which is binding on us all!!!! This public nonsense must stop”.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE