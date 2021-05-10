CSR: Foundation reaches out to businesses, affected by COVID-19

A non-governmental organisation, ‘Dr Helen a Hand to the Needy Foundation’, has announced the provision of some financial succour to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), grossly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The founder, Dr. Helen Oritsejafor, a business mogul, philanthropist and author of the book “You Too Can Become A Success”, stated that the gesture was in fulfilment of her promise of helping to resuscitate brands and small businesses, ravaged by the public health crisis.

According to her, the book comes with a chapter dedicated to solid strategies of being successful in business, irrespective of the changes or challenges in government regulations and the economy.

In a bid to further support these businesses to thrive, Dr Oritsejafor promised, during her book launch, that 50 percent of the book sales would be given to entrepreneurs through her aid-organization, “Dr Helen a Hand to the Needy Foundation”.

In pursuit of that, the beneficiaries who applied for this aid, passed through highly intellectual business training, after which they received financial supports ranging from N300,000-N500,000 respectively to grow their ventures.

Expressing her gratitude to the Foundation, a beneficiary, from Lagos, Ms. Anita Brown, said the fund would go a long way in helping her re-build her business, which had suffered some setback due to the pandemic.

