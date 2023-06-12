The Civil Rights Movement Against Corruption (CRAM), has called for an urgent review of the appointment of the bursar of the Joseph Sarwuan Tarkaa University in Benue state, Mr Simon Tyoule

The group has also raised an alarm over what it described as a deliberate and malicious attempt by Hon. Edith C. Uwajumogu, and Dr. John Ujo David, the Pro-Chancellor and Registrar of the University to subvert competency and existing rules governing appointments in Federal establishment by appointing an unqualified person for the job.

In a statement signed by Comrade Seyi Adebanjo, the Executive Director of CRAM and made available to journalist in Abuja, the CSO insisted that the illegality must be reversed and due process followed against the high-handedness of the Pro-Chancellor and Registrar.

According to the statement, “as a civil society organization with a mandate to eradicate all forms of corruption in governance, we are saddened by the desperate attempt by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council to illegally appoint an unqualified person as the Bursar and attempt to forcefully handover the very sensitive office of Bursar while sidelining more qualified candidates and the persistent calls by CSOs to halt the process, even to the extent of challenging the charade in court. Noting further that, it is shameful that high ranking appointees of the Government like the Pro-Chancellor and Registrar will choose to take such a dishonourable stance.

“The Pro-Chancellor, Hon. Edith Uwajumogu in particular has been involved in acts which makes one begin to imagine if the Joseph Sarwuan Tarkaa University has been privatized and she’s a sole owner. Not quite long ago, she had embarrassed the whole nation and the University community by announcing a Vice Chancellor for the same University even when the process had yet to be concluded. Such gaffes are unbecoming of a high ranking appointee of her standing and can only be borne out of deliberate mischief with the intent to take undue advantage of others.

Aside the attempted fraud of foisting a misfit Bursar on the University community, CRAM has similarly accused the Pro-Chancellor of illegal sale of University property, maintaining a flamboyant lifestyle at the expense of the University’s lean resources and deliberately hoarding the report of the Visitation Panel and refusing to implement same all in a bid to protect his kinsman who was indicted on the grounds of sexual harassment.

The statement reads in part, “in flagrant disregard for instructions from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture against auctioning Federal Government property, the Pro-Chancellor auctioned University cars to her cronies on assumption of duty. As if that was not enough, she got the University to approve a whooping sum of 3 million (N3,000,000 ) for the maintenance of her private vehicles within few months of her resumption. By refusing to use the University’s Guest house as it’s by other Pro-Chancellors across the country including her predecessors, Hon. Edith Uwajumogu who carries an entourage of family members and friends has so far wasted millions of naira that would have been used for infrastructural development in the University. This might explain her insistence on appointing a quack who will do her bidding in the bursary department but we must continue to resist until the right thing is done for the interest of all concerned stakeholders.