Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have called on security agencies to urgently investigate inflammatory political statements, hate speech and threats of electoral violence ahead of the 2027 elections, warning that failure to act could undermine peaceful and credible polls.

The organisations, under the auspices of a high dialogue convened by Accountability Lab Nigeria, also expressed concern over the delayed activation of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), despite the January 16, 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections being about 55 days away.

They urged the immediate commencement of ICCES activities to facilitate joint threat assessments, intelligence sharing and coordinated security responses to potential electoral violence.

These were among the key recommendations of a two-day Civil-Military High-Level, Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue on Democratic Resilience, Civic Space and Election Security, convened by Accountability Lab Nigeria, with support from the National Endowment for Democracy and Spaces for Change, on November 10 and 11.

The dialogue attracted citizens, civil society organisations, media practitioners and security institutions to examine threats to democratic participation, election security and civic freedoms ahead of the elections.

Participants identified inflammatory statements, religious and ethnic rhetoric, social media misinformation, vote-buying and the recruitment of young people by political actors as potential triggers of electoral violence.

They called on security agencies to investigate and take appropriate legal action against politicians and public officials making statements capable of inciting violence, irrespective of their political affiliation or religious background.

They maintained that allegations of incitement should be subjected to legal scrutiny, rather than left to political parties or the media to determine whether controversial statements were taken out of context.

The stakeholders also raised concerns over growing hostility among political support groups, including the reported use of the expression “rig and die” warning that such rhetoric could heighten political tensions if left unchecked.

They urged CSOs to facilitate dialogue among supporters of opposing political parties and extend peacebuilding interventions beyond the Middle Belt to other states experiencing political tension.

On intelligence gathering and community protection, the dialogue identified the failure of early-warning mechanisms to trigger timely security responses as a major challenge to election security.

Participants noted that residents in some conflict-affected communities had repeatedly reported threats of attacks without receiving adequate protection, stressing that intelligence gathering would serve little purpose if security agencies failed to act on credible warnings before lives and property were lost.

They also identified poor information-sharing, inter-agency rivalry, ethnic and religious bias in intelligence assessment and inadequate security presence in rural communities as challenges requiring urgent attention.

On the protection of internally displaced persons (IDPs), the participants expressed concern over uncertainty surrounding voting arrangements for displaced Nigerians, particularly in Benue State.

They cited community intelligence identifying about 50 IDP camps in the state, compared with 14 reportedly recognised by the state government and 10 identified by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for electoral arrangements.

The dialogue urged INEC to publish clear voting arrangements for displaced persons in both recognised and unrecognised camps, including those staying with relatives outside formal displacement centres.

The concerns were reinforced by findings from a recent Yiaga Africa survey, which reportedly showed that only 48 per cent of respondents trusted security agencies to protect their votes, while 61 per cent feared that violence could prevent them from voting.

On the military’s involvement in election security, participants insisted that the armed forces must operate strictly within their constitutional and statutory support responsibilities, with the Nigeria Police Force serving as the lead security agency.

Examining Section 217 of the 1999 Constitution and Section 27 of the Electoral Act, they maintained that the military had no direct responsibility for conducting elections.

They noted that military support could include transporting election materials and protecting electoral officials when requested through appropriate channels.

The stakeholders cautioned against expanding the military’s role in electoral activities, insisting that personnel must remain politically neutral and avoid interference in campaigns, voting, counting and collation of results.

They further recommended that military personnel should not be positioned within sight of polling units and called for strict compliance with Operation Safe Conduct, which guides military conduct during elections.

The dialogue also identified perceived partisanship, conflicting operational instructions, human rights violations and over-reliance on the military for routine internal security operations as threats to public confidence in election security.

It called for adequate pre-deployment training of security personnel, particularly on political neutrality, minimum use of force, electoral responsibilities and the rights of persons with disabilities.

Participants also demanded transparent payment of approved allowances, adequate transportation and logistics for deployed personnel, as well as a review of the number of officers assigned to VIP protection during election periods.

On accountability, the stakeholders urged security agencies to establish accessible complaint channels, including dedicated hotlines, through which voters, journalists and election observers could report intimidation, unlawful arrests and other forms of misconduct.

They called for thorough investigations into allegations of security personnel’s misconduct and the publication of disciplinary outcomes to strengthen public confidence in security institutions.

The dialogue also raised concerns over the use of laws, particularly the Cybercrimes Act, against journalists, activists and citizens expressing criticism of public officials.

Participants warned that intimidation and restrictions on civic space could discourage citizens from speaking out on governance issues and participating in democratic processes.

They consequently urged security institutions to respect the Nigeria Data Protection Act 2023, particularly in the collection, processing and sharing of personal information during security operations.

The stakeholders also recommended stronger collaboration with technology companies, including Meta, to identify and address online content capable of inciting violence.

They urged CSOs to intensify fact-checking, digital monitoring, voter education and election observation activities ahead of the 2027 elections.

Accountability Lab Nigeria said the dialogue’s report would be shared with the Nigeria Police Force and INEC, whose representatives were absent during parts of the engagement, to facilitate further discussions on outstanding concerns.

The organisers also proposed monitoring the implementation of the recommendations, with commitments classified as delivered, partly delivered or not delivered.

They further recommended establishing a formal channel through which community advocates and civil society networks could submit early-warning reports to ICCES to improve intelligence coordination and strengthen preventive responses to threats of electoral violence.