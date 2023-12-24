A coalition of no fewer than 53 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Nigeria, headed by an international peace-building non-governmental organization, Global Peace and Life Rescue Initiative (GOPRI), has appealed to influential Nigerians to promote peace in the country.

This followed the ceaseless tributes that have continued to pour in as the Police Service Commission (PSC) conferred the Award of Excellence on Nigeria’s global peace advocate, Amb. Lawrence Emmanuel Oloche.

The coalition, in a statement, commended the PSC for recognizing Amb. Oloche, saying the commission’s action shows that Oloche’s humanitarian interventions across the country and beyond were not unnoticed and described the award as well deserved, given that the awardee has given his all to see a peaceful Nigeria

Oloche, a real estate mogul and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Promise Land Estate was the cynosure of all eyes during the second edition of the Police Service Commission’s Annual Awards Ceremony, which attracted eminent Nigerians, former Chairmen of the Commission, among others.

The philanthropist and real estate guru was awarded the Award of Excellence for his outstanding humanitarian contributions to society.

Since the event that took place on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at the Commission’s Corporate Headquarters in Abuja, there has been an unprecedented outpouring of tributes from friends, associates, and different organizations within and outside the shores of the country congratulating the community developer and real estate giant on the prestigious award.

Amb. Melvin Ejeh, Executive Director of Global Peace and Life Rescue initiative (GOPRI) and convener of the group; Dr. Ibrahim Mohamed, Executive Director of Action Against Poverty Forum in Africa; and Dr. Tunde Badmus Jnr, Executive Director of Conference of Civil Society Against Drugs and Substance Abuse in Nigeria, signed the statement on behalf of the 53 CSOs.

The group, which described the award as well-deserved and worthy of emulation, called on prominent citizens in the country to promote peace and harmony in their communities.

The coalition said:” We strongly commend the Police Service Commission (PSC), under the leadership of the former Inspector General of Police, IGP, Dr Solomon Arase, for honouring a renowned peace ambassador, community developer, and real estate giant, Amb. Lawrence Emmanuel Oloche, the MD/CEO of Promise Land Estate with an Award of Excellence for his outstanding contribution to society,

“To us, this award did not come as a surprise because of the tremendous track records of the recipient in various sectors of the economy and human capital development.”

While noting that “Amb Oloche has distinguished himself in the promotion of peace, religious harmony, and drug-free campaigns in Nigeria, especially in crisis-prone communities Plateau and Kaduna states, over the years with his hard-earned resources,” the group said: “He has over the years been sponsoring inter- community peace dialogue and drug-free programs by funding experts to rehabilitate victims of drug abuse and post-traumatic disorder in some crisis communities in Nigeria.”

While acknowledging that Amb. Oloche recently donated several relief materials worth millions of Naira to victims of the Mangu communal crisis in Plateau State and rehabilitated some destroyed communities in the locality, the coalition described his philanthropist gestures as overwhelming.

“To see a peaceful and safe society where businesses can thrive, Amb. Oloche donated other relief materials worth millions of naira to victims of all faiths in Zonkwa town in Kaduna state.

“He has also commenced the immediate training and empowerment of women and young girls whose businesses and sources of livelihood were destroyed in the Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State by bandit attacks in the communities.

“Amb. Oloche has supported our security agencies by complementing some of their accommodation needs. He has built and renovated several police formations from his pocket just for the love of the county.

“We are, therefore, not surprised at this award given to this rare Nigerian with a heart of gold by the Police Service Commission.

“It is our humble appeal that privileged Nigerians should come out to emulate this young man by giving back to the society. Government alone cannot meet all our needs,” the group said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE