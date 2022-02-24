CSOs urge Buhari to shun last-minute pressure against electoral bill

The Civil Society Partners on Electoral Reform (CiSPER) on Thursday tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to ward-off last-minute pressure to dissuade him from signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2022 into law.

While there are strong indications that the President may sign the long-awaited bill by noon on Friday, some civil society groups under the aegis of CiSPER have alerted of the last gap desperate plot discourage the President.

The Partners in a statement issued by the Executive Director, Adopt A Goal for Development Initiative, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, and endorsed by Centre for Liberty, Raising New Voices and Youth and Students Advocates for Development Initiative (YSAD), said they are aware of this plot.

“While we await President Buhari to break this electoral bill jinx under his administration, we are not unaware of a last-minute plot mounted by two serving Ministers to dissuade the President.

“These Ministers have unsuccessfully approached some media organisations and individuals to sponsor last-minute reports and statements using a new-found sentiment to discourage the President.

“We wish to urge President Buhari to carry out the Electoral Act 2022 signing ceremony as scheduled for tomorrow without listening to these desperate politicians who are out to use their own selfish interest to undermine the public interest.

“However, it will not be out of place to ask the Chief of Staff to the President to deny these desperados access to the President until the assent ceremony has been performed.

“We know that 24 hours is a long time in politics and governance, and therefore, Nigerians and civil actors must not stop the pressuring until the President has signed the bill.

“We want President Buhari to make February 25, 2022, a memorable day for our democracy and a historic day when Nigeria advance electoral management with a new legal framework.

“The Electoral Bill 2022 is an important legislation that will ensure credibility and transparency and help to strengthen the conduct of future elections in Nigeria,” the statement added.

