CSOs threatens legal actions against rainforest depletion in C’River

Civil Society Organisations in Cross River State have accused the state government of being at the centre and main perpetrator of illegal forest depletion, destruction and loss in the state.

Reports presented by the CSOs indicated that the categorisation of Cross River State as the home of “West Africa’s largest pristine rain forest” is highly in doubt considering the 50 per cent status of Nigeria’s rain forest remaining in the state had decreased since 1990.

“Accordingly, between 1991 and 2010, Cross River State lost 1,514 km2 of forest, resulting to 12 per cent of the total cover. Another 1,764 per cent was lost between 2000 and 2008 which is 17.64 per cent.

“We the people, the Rainforest Resources and Development Centre (RRDC) and Citizen’s Solution Network; noted that the forest depletion is occasioned by illegal logging, agriculture, urbanization, among others,” the CSOs said

Presenting the report, the Chief Executive, RRDC, Odey Oyama, said: “The forest have come under severe attacks by several factors, including the state government, plantations companies and illegal loggers.”

Also, Ken Henshaw expressed worries that the CSOs might resort to legal actions, describing the act of forest depletion as a criminal offence.

Recall that the state government earlier in August, had reportedly lifted the ban on forest logging.

The decision of the government was made public in Calabar through the chairman, Cross River State Forestry Commission, Chief Tony Undiandeye.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE