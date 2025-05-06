CSOs seek explanation on N6bn Police uniform contract, file FOI request

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has filed a Freedom of Information (FOI) request to the Nigeria Police Force, demanding full disclosure on the controversial N6 billion contract for the procurement of police uniforms allegedly awarded under questionable circumstances.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday at a CSO roundtable on Police Reforms and Accountability, Executive Director of Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa (PAACA), Ezenwa Nwagwu, said the FOI request, follows widespread reports alleging financial irregularities in the award and execution of the uniform procurement contract.

“As responsible civil society actors, we are not here to make accusations but to raise critical questions in the public interest, questions that demand thoughtful and transparent answers. Not only to uphold institutional integrity but to restore public confidence in our policing system,” Nwagwu said.

He said further that “Reports circulating on social media that over ₦234 billion may have been mismanaged under the current administration of the Police Force call for serious concern and deserve a transparent and detailed response or explanation.

“For instance, we expect an explanation to reports alleging a ₦6 billion contract for police uniforms was split into 66 smaller contracts; each just under the procurement threshold despite a prior budgetary allocation for the same purpose?

“Could it be true that On January 16, 2024, through internal memo CQ 6000/DLS/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.83/946, IGP Egbetokun reportedly approved the award of a ₦6 billion contract for the supply of police uniforms, an amount well beyond his approval threshold.

He said reports claim that the contract was allegedly split into 66 smaller contracts each under ₦100 million to evade procurement regulations, all awarded to a single company, Messrs Crown Natures Nigeria Plc.

Nwagwu explained that Civil society groups are questioning the rationale behind this alleged contract-splitting, especially given that the 2024 federal budget already allocated ₦7.34 billion for the procurement of police uniforms.

He said, “This double funding, if incontrovertible not only violates financial regulations, including the rules governing virement, this is perhaps one of the many reasons why the force is severely under-equipped to deal with the escalating security threats facing Nigeria.

“There are claims that the IGP went ahead with this contract against advice from the Police Director of Finance and Accounts, Mr. Dandela Kassim, who via a memo dated March 28, 2024, reportedly issued a formal objection to the IGP’s decision, clearly outlining the financial and legal infractions.”

The CSOs also seek an explanation into the alleged award of contracts for police barracks renovation, specifically in major police barracks and lands, including the Garki, Jabi, Falomo (Lagos), and Bompai (Kano) barracks.

He said, “Was due process followed in the reported sale and ceding of critical police barracks and assets, allegedly to individuals with personal ties to senior police leadership?”

According to him in the spirit of transparency, a Freedom of Information (FOI) request has been submitted to the Nigeria Police Force, seeking clarification on some of these troubling issues.

He said, “We believe this is a necessary step to support reform, not to cast blame.”

According to him, the group is interested in ensuring that the lean resources meant to secure Nigerians are being used transparently

“Furthermore, a petition has been submitted to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to carry out a thorough, independent investigation into these matters, guided by fairness, professionalism, and respect for due process.

“We reaffirm our belief that reform and accountability must go hand-in-hand. Nigeria deserves a police force that is not only well-equipped but also beyond reproach in its use of public funds.

“We believe that accountability is not a threat to the police but a necessary tool to build public trust, enhance efficiency, and deliver the security that Nigerians desperately need.”

