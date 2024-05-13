The Consortium of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), which is concerned about agricultural development and women farmers, has called for an increased budgetary allocation to the sector in Kwara State.

Speaking with journalists about the analysis of the 2024 Kwara State agriculture budget, carried out by the CSOs in Ilorin, the state capital on Monday, the group, led by the CCEPE CEO, Abdurrahman Ayuba, lamented that the total state budget for 2024 is lower than the 2023 budgetary allocation.

The group includes the Budget Committee Group (BCG) in conjunction with the Small-scale Women Farmers Organization in Nigeria (SWOFON) among others, with support from ActionAid Nigeria and the Centre for Community Empowerment and Poverty Eradication (CCEPE).

“From our analysis, it is apparent that the percentage of the total agriculture budget to the total state budget is low compared to that of 2023. The percentage of the agriculture budget to the total state budget in 2023 is 2.12%, while that of 2024 is 1.49%. There was a drop of 0.63%. The 1.49% budgeted for agriculture in 2024 is far below the international benchmark. We, therefore, urge the government to increase its agriculture budget to meet the 10% Maputo/Malabo Declaration and Commitment.”

The group also advocates for more attention to be given to Smallholder Farmers in terms of budgetary provision for handheld devices such as mini tractors, weeders, planters, etc.

“This will meet more farmers’ needs than the big tractors, which Smallholder Farmers find difficult to access and maintain. We advise the state government to seek collaboration with relevant stakeholders like the National Centre for Agricultural Mechanization (NCAM) for the production of farmer-friendly equipment.

Ayuba, who said that over 70% of the population of women are involved in agricultural processing, recommended continuous training for women farmers on modern farming techniques and best practices to increase productivity along the agriculture value chain.

“We also recommend that the government should outline various programs targeted at youth empowerment/employment through agriculture and make realistic budgetary provisions.

“With access to farm demonstrations for smallholder women farmers at 5%, farmers field school at 30%, training at 50%, and information service at 15%, there is an urgent need for the Kwara State government to increase the allocation to extension services and ensure total cash releases and expenditure.

“Farmers with disabilities should be given consideration in agriculture budget planning.

“The state government should prioritize irrigation as a key component to improve agricultural output by increasing allocation to this budget line. Allocating the same amount for 2023 and 2024 does not suggest that the government prioritizes the development of irrigation. We advise the state government to ensure that a sustainable policy framework is put in place.

“There was a significant improvement in the allocation to post-harvest loss production supports. This is commendable. It is a major paradigm shift from the past policies on this budget line, which downgraded this all-important budget line to improve agricultural output.

“Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and Smallholder Women Farmers groups should be involved in needs and impact assessments as well as the annual intra-ministerial budget preparation as was initiated recently but stopped again. This will allow for effective planning and delivery of government intervention in the sector.

“We commend the state government for allocating N30,000,000 to youth in agriculture through the Integrated Youth Farm Settlement. This will undoubtedly reduce youth unemployment. It will also build their capacity and skills in agriculture. We implore the state government to sustain this tempo.

“The government should make conscious efforts in post-harvest loss reduction by increasing market access through the provision of processing facilities, upgrade of road infrastructure, appropriate training on processing, and provision of storage facilities.”