Climate Live Nigeria and Fridays for Future Nigeria group, has launched a music concert to push for collective action against climate change and end to fossil fuel usage in the country.

Mr Kingsley Odogwu, National Coordinator and Country Representative of Climate Live Nigeria during the musical concert in Abuja, said the concert was organised to drive home its demands and to call on the government to declare climate change a national emergency.

According to him, it was important for the federal government to put an end to fossil fuels and shift to renewable energy sources.

He said that fossil fuels have continued to create enormous toll on humanity and the environment, ranging from air and water pollution to climate change.

He said that as world leaders gather at the UN COP 28 in Nov., it was necessary for Nigeria to also put its voice and demand a rapid and equitable end to coal, oil and gas usage.

“This music concert has a lot of people from across the country who are committed to using music to unite, fight for climate justice and safeguard the future of the planet.

“This whole concept is to encourage youths in Nigeria to take up this fight and tell the story of how fossil fuel usage and climate change have impacted their lives.

“We have a lineup of artists and climate activists, such as OGB Laxxy, Acekeyz, Skip TI, Elona Erezi, Chidera Nwanekpe, among others.

“As COP 28 draws closer, we want to use this music concert to call on world leaders to know that more must be done to protect the planet and those experiencing the devastating effects of the crisis everyday,” he said.

The organisation which had a robust road walk last weekend concluded with a musical concert that had in attendance artists, activists and scientist, who endorsed a Fossil Fuels non-proliferation treaty.

