The coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) in Ondo State has faulted the Palliatives Committee put in place by the state government over the shoddy arrangement put in place for the distribution of palliatives released by the Federal Government to cushion the effect of fuel subsidies for the people of the state.

The CSO’s positions were contained in a statement signed by Franklin Oloniju, Pius Akomolafe, Alo Martins, Stella Ikeokwu, Emmanuel Daramola, and Bola Fasuyi, who condemned the shoddy arrangement.

They noted that too many subcommittees are handling the distribution of palliative materials to favour those who are related to them.

They attributed the development to the absence of the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, who had been away from the country for three months to attend to his health.

The CSOs, however, pleaded with the governor to see to the distribution of the materials that he has resumed and to take over the distribution of the materials.

The statement stated “The coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Ondo State strongly expresses its displeasure with the way and manner in which the Ondo State Government is going about the distribution of Palliatives in the state.

“The process seems to be shrouded in secrecy and uncertainty. Following an emergency extraordinary meeting held on September 11, 2023, on the palliative distribution in the office of the Chairman Coalition of Civil Society in Akure, it was noticed that partiality and rent-seeking attitudes pervade the entire process.

“We are shocked that the absence of the Executive Governor, who was on medical leave, showed that the people he left were unable to effectively manage the process of palliative distribution transparently and inclusively.

“However, we are happy that with the Governor’s return, he will bring sanity back into the process immediately.

“It is instructive to note that the Ondo State Government initiated different groups and committees on the palliative issue in the state.

“One group was led by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr Gbenga Ale, and another group led by the Commissioner of Finance, Mr Akinterinwa, promised the people of Ondo State that they would start receiving palliative care as of the first week of September 2023.





“Also, on the 5th of September, another group was inaugurated by the Acting Governor to manage the palliative up to the Local Government Level in a bid to ensure equitable distribution.

“However, none of the groups mentioned has shown any appreciable headway in the palliative distribution to date.

“The CSO Coalition in Ondo State implores the Government of Ondo State to be transparent and accountable to the people of the state in this regard, as we are yet to know how the list of beneficiaries was generated, the amount to be paid, as well as the commodities received from the Federal Government for the people of the state.

The CSO Coalition, which has also spread across the 18 LGAs in the state, seems to be in the dark on this palliative distribution, as was the case during the COVID-19 palliative distribution.

“We ask for inclusion, equity, and fair play in the interest of the poor masses, who are languishing in abject poverty owing to the effect of subsidy removal.

“We therefore appeal to our indefatigable Governor to step into this issue. Our earnest prayer is that our amiable Governor enjoys a long life in good health.

We hope these government officials have not forgotten the impact of the EndSARS protest in the state, during which time the storehouse for COVID-19 palliative was broken into and items stored were looted by angry youths. We do not want a repeat of that incident.”

