CSOs demand forensic audit of INEC’s electoral technology

A coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) and election observer groups has called for an independent forensic audit of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) electoral technology following allegations of artificial intelligence (AI)-generated voter photographs and other irregularities in the voter registration process.

The coalition also urged President Bola Tinubu to establish an independent Federal Tribunal of Inquiry to investigate the allegations and other issues capable of undermining the credibility of the 2027 general elections.

The demand was contained in a statement issued on Monday in Calabar and signed by Mr Stafford Bisong, Chairman of the National Coalition of INEC Consultative Partners, CSOs and Election Observer Groups.

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Bisong expressed concern over reports of synthetic photographs, duplicate registrations and questionable voter records allegedly discovered following INEC’s publication of its preliminary register on October 26.

He said INEC had acknowledged identifying suspicious registration records, including photographs allegedly generated with AI, and had commenced a review and corrective process.

Citing media reports, Bisong said 268 records had reportedly been flagged for examination, while allegations had also emerged that some registration officers abused their official access credentials to introduce irregularities into the system.

He said the development raised serious concerns about registration procedures, staff accountability, biometric verification, database integrity and the security of INEC’s electoral technology infrastructure.

The coalition proposed that the tribunal investigate the circumstances surrounding the suspicious photographs, examine INEC’s Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) and determine whether the alleged irregularities could compromise the final voter register.

It also recommended a forensic examination of registration databases, system logs, access records, biometric information, vendor contracts and other technical evidence to establish how questionable records were introduced into the system.

Bisong proposed that the tribunal comprise retired senior judicial officers, forensic auditors, artificial intelligence experts, cybersecurity specialists, biometric identification professionals and electoral law experts.

He further called for the inclusion of representatives of all 22 registered political parties, election observers and civil society experts to ensure the credibility and independence of the investigation.

The coalition proposed that the tribunal be constituted within seven days, release preliminary public findings within seven days of its inauguration, and submit its final report within 30 days.

It also called for the immediate preservation of INEC’s original photographs, database records, metadata, registration logs, staff access credentials and other digital evidence to prevent alteration or selective deletion.

However, Bisong cautioned against the indiscriminate removal of questionable voter records, stressing that any corrective action must protect eligible Nigerians from disenfranchisement while respecting INEC’s constitutional responsibilities.

He urged INEC, political parties, technology providers, and international partners to cooperate with the proposed investigation, noting that electoral credibility depended on reliable technology, transparency, and accountability.