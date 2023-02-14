By: Saliu Gbadamosi – Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday declared that the recent activities of “amorphous group of so-called Civil Society Organizations”, calling for the removal of its chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa and incite the public against the Commission was being sponsored by persons under its investigation.

Addressing a press conference at the commission headquarters in Abuja, Bawa submitted that contrary to the claims of the protesting CSOs, EFCC did not evoke any aura of impunity or disregard for the judiciary.

Represented by the commission’s Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, the chairman said the groups had no interest in the fight against corruption and their allusion to disobedience of court orders by the EFCC chairman was an alibi to manipulate facts around judicial pronouncements and processes to pitch the public against the anti-corruption commission.

He added that it is therefore evident that those claiming that he has a penchant for flouting court orders are simply up to mischief, which is clearly “the central theme of the plot by the so-called civil society group”.

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, wishes to raise the alarm about the activities of an amorphous group of so-called Civil Society Organizations who have recently embarked on a campaign to discredit the person of the Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa and incite the public against the Commission.

“The group, through press conferences and staged street protests, has been calling for the sack of the EFCC Chairman for alleged disobedience of court orders. They claim they are motivated by the need to strengthen the fight against corruption.

“Contrary to these claims, the EFCC wishes to alert the public that this group have no interest in the fight against Corruption and their allusion to disobedience of court orders by the EFCC chairman is an alibi to manipulate facts around judicial pronouncements and processes to pitch the public against the Commission.

“Information available to the Commission indicates that the group is sponsored by persons under investigation by the Commission and have been mobilised and mandated by their paymaster to embarrass the person of the chairman through choreographed street protests across the country, until he is removed from office,” he said.

According to him, the group found their voice after the commission launched an investigation into “the mindless looting of the treasury of one of the states”.

The chairman said, “This same group shouted that the Commission lacked the power to investigate the theft of the state’s resources. Their latest dance in the market square came a few hours after family members of a sitting state governor were arraigned at an Abuja court for allegedly stealing the state’s funds.”





While assuring Nigerians that the EFCC will not be distracted by the ongoing campaign of calumny as we believe that this agenda will fail, the chairman appealed to the public to disregard the campaign.

“EFCC appeals to the public to disregard the campaign by this group as they do not represent the genuine interest of millions of Nigerians who are desirous of seeing progress in the fight against Corruption.

“The spectre of rented crowd, rented CSOs, etc are blights in our social fabric and manifest demonstration of how deep-seated corruption has permeated every sector of our society.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We want to assure Nigerians that the EFCC will not be distracted by this campaign of calumny as we believe that this agenda will fail.”

He, therefore, stated categorically that EFCC had never and would not take any steps to undermine the judiciary.

According to Bawa, “As a law abiding institution, EFCC has conducted all its activities within the ambit of the law.

“Where judicial decisions were made against it, it has never resorted to self-help but availed itself of remedies under the law as it did in the instant case of committal orders of court.”

Speaking on the two committal orders by the High Court of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Kogi State High Court, the chairman disclosed that the first order was given three years before he became the commission boss, adding that he was neither served Form 48 nor Form 49.

“The first order by an FCT High Court on November 8, 2022 was issued over the failure to comply with a November 21st, 2018 order of the court directing the Commission to return seized assets comprising a Range Rover SUV and the sum of N40, 000,000.00 (Forty Million Naira) to the applicant.

“For the benefit of the public, the said order of the FCT High Court was given three years before Abdulrasheed Bawa became EFCC Chairman.

“Also, the contempt process is quasi criminal in nature and must be served on the person involved. In this case, Bawa as chairman of the EFCC, was neither served Form 48 nor Form 49.

“Despite this fact, the Executive Chairman, upon being made aware of the said order of November 21st, 2018 had released the Range Rover in question to the Applicant on the 27th of June, 2022 and had approved the process of the release of the remaining N40m before the committal order was issued.

“His action does not show contempt for the court or the judiciary which he holds in great esteem.

“In the case of the last order by Justice R.O. Ayoola of the Kogi State High Court, the processes are still ongoing so I am constrained to make categorical statements.

“Suffice is to say that in invoking Form 49, the court failed to take cognizance of a pending appeal of its ruling of November 30, which directed the Commission to produce a fraud suspect, one Ali Bello. It also failed to transmit records of appeal to the Court of Appeal.”

The EFCC boss said the commission believed “it was denied fair hearing as the alleged infringement of the rights of the applicant happened in Abuja which is outside the jurisdiction of the Kogi High court”.

“As a law abiding institution, EFCC approached the appellate court, for a stay of execution. This is a valid and lawful remedy by law and does not evoke any aura of impunity or disregard for the judiciary.

“It is therefore evident that those claiming that Bawa has a penchant for flouting court orders are simply up to mischief, which is clearly the central theme of the plot by the so- called civil society group,” he added.