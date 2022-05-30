CSOs call for prosecution of political actors involved in inducement of delegates

The coalition of Civil Society Organizations operating in Nigeria on Monday called on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and relevant security agencies to thoroughly investigate political actors who induced delegates to win the nomination for candidacy for the 2023 general elections across major political parties.

The group’s position was contained in a statement jointly signed by Ene Obi, Convener, Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room; Asma’u Joda, Co-Convener, Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room; James Ugochukwu and Co-Convener, Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room.

The stakeholders who frowned at the ugly development stressed the need for prosecution of those involved in electoral malpractices in line with relevant provisions of the law and Electoral Act, 2022.

“The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room (Situation Room) is disturbed that the ongoing political party primaries have seen huge and disconcerting use of money to induce the support of delegates and win the nomination for candidacy for the 2023 general elections.

“Across most of the political parties and spanning the range of elective offices, aspirants have displayed and deployed the unrestrained use of money to induce delegates to vote for them.

“Indeed, the reports of losing Aspirants asking delegates to refund payments and gifts made to them, after they had failed to secure their votes illustrates the depth of the crisis of money and inducement in the ongoing political party primaries.





“Situation Room is concerned that this widespread use of money to influence the outcome of delegates’ vote, represents a major dent to our democracy and will ultimately affect the quality and nature of persons that will emerge as candidates to be elected to offices.

“We urge the relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate these resources in a neutral and non-partisan manner across party lines to rule out that stolen monies are not being used for this purpose.

“Furthermore, the anti-graft bodies should wake up to their responsibility of arresting those engaged in trading of votes as it’s an offence under the Electoral Act, 2022.

“Situation Room also calls on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate the reported cases of use of money in the primaries with a view to invoking prosecution of persons or political parties involved in these electoral malpractices.

“Situation Room is disappointed that INEC backtracked on its insistence of not extending the deadline for political parties to conclude their primaries and submit a list of candidates for the 2023 general elections.

“INEC’s insistence on its earlier timetable compelled some of the parties to proceed with the given dates, despite flaws in their process.

“Turning around and extending the date meant that political parties that were lagging behind their preparations for the parties were now gifted with the advantage of better preparation that the earlier given date denied the other political parties.

“INEC should be seen to give level playing grounds for all parties involved in any election.

“Situation Room is concerned that INEC’s action in shifting deadlines and schedules for the election, may be interpreted as a show of bias – a perception that does not help in building a reputation of impartial umpire ahead of the 2023 general elections,” the Group stressed.

To this end, the Situation Room called on “INEC to refrain from any future action that may intensify perceptions of bias or unfairness, as we head to the general elections in 2023.”

