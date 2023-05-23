Though the new management of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) led by the MD/CEO, Umar Abubakar Hashidu has resumed office as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Senate has been chided for not approving the message in that regard presented by the Presidency.

The expression of disappointment was made on behalf of over 150 Civil Society Organizations in the North East subregion by the Coordinator, Comrade Zakari Hashim during a press conference in Bauchi on Tuesday.

National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Zakari Hashim stated that “We are to address a matter of great concern that has captured the attention of our collective consciousness.”

According to him, “It is with deep disappointment and a heavy heart that we bring to your attention, the blatant refusal of the Nigeria Senate to confirm President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees into the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) management, all for what appears to be selfish interests.”

“We as citizens, are deeply concerned about the actions of the Senate President, who has persistently neglected the requests of our esteemed President for confirmation. We firmly believe that President Buhari has acted in the best interest of the subregion and nation, basing his nominations on the qualifications of the individuals to ensure that technocrats and the best hands emerge to lead the North-East Development Commission (NEDC),” he said.

Hashim added that “To our greatest dismay, the Senate has shown little effort in considering these nominations, seemingly working effortlessly to undermine the President’s choices. We find this disheartening and alarming, as it signifies a dangerous precedent where political interests are prioritized over the will and mandate of the majority of people from the region.

“Let it be known to the Senate, that we, as a united front, will resist any attempts to undermine the authority of our President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces for political gains that will jeopardize the aspirations of the majority.

“We firmly stand with the divine nominations of Mr President, as they are a true affirmation of the aspirations and mandate of the Northeast region.

“It is worrisome for the Senate to keep such kind of important nominees silent for a Commission that was created and charged with the responsibility to, among other things, receive and manage funds from allocation of the Federal Account international donors for the settlement, rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads, houses and business premises of victims of insurgency as well as tackling menace of poverty, illiteracy level, ecological problems and any other related environmental or developmental challenges in the North-East states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, Yobe.

“It is evident that a few individuals are taking advantage of the Vice President-elect to blackmail the President’s nominations. However, we would like to remind everyone that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended stands supreme above any individual interests.

“In this regard, we draw attention to Part 1, Section 5 (a, b) of the act establishing the commission, which supports the President’s request.





“We, the representatives of these numerous Civil Society Organizations, now make it unequivocally clear that we expect the Senate to do the needful as directed by Mr President without hesitation. We urge them to honour their constitutional duties and promptly confirm the President’s nominees for the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) management.”

“In the event that our call goes unheeded, we regret to inform the Senate that the indigenous people from the North East subregion will relocate to the National Assembly complex for complete civil disobedience and mass protest actions.

“We do not wish for such actions to become necessary, but we believe in the power of the people and their right to express their grievances when the institutions entrusted with their welfare fail to fulfil their obligations.

“Bashir Bukar Ba’ale will be the first Chairman of the Governing Board of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), with a Master’s Degree in Humanitarian and Refugee Studies and a Master’s in International Humanitarian Law, which will no doubt help the Commission in a greater way.

“In conclusion, we implore the Senate to reconsider their actions and make decisions that are in line with the interests and aspirations of the Nigerian people. We call upon them to uphold the principles of democracy, transparency, and accountability in their deliberations. Let this moment be a testament to the strength and resilience of our nation, where the voices of the people are heard and respected,” he said.

