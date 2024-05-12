A civil society organisation, Incorporated Trustees of Citizens Awareness against Corruption and Social Vices Initiative (CACASVI), has been granted leave to challenge the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) over its secretive recruitment practices.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Olumuyiwa Onlede, on Sunday in Abuja, said with the support of FOI Counsel, a specialized law firm focused on Freedom of Information litigation and research, CACASVI is taking NCDMB to court for its failure to disclose crucial information about its staff and hiring processes.

The organization is seeking certified true copies of the board’s staff nominal roll, including first name, sex, grade level, and state of origin, as well as evidence of job advertisements and board resolutions approving employment.

CACASVI has a track record of using access to information to promote good governance in Nigeria, and this case is no exception. By shining a light on NCDMB’s secretive recruitment practices, CACASVI hopes to bring about greater transparency and accountability in the organization’s operations.

The case, filed as Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/473/2024, marks an important milestone in the fight against corruption and secrecy in Nigeria’s public institutions. As the case progresses, CACASVI and FOI Counsel are determined to ensure that NCDMB is held accountable for its actions and that the public’s right to information is upheld.

