Sandra Nwaokolo

A civil society organization, Nigeria’s Voters Watch (NVW), has called for the removal of Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Mr Olusegun Agbaje, alleging “disturbing utterances” made by him ahead of the Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled for Feb. 25.

Dr Stella Ford, the NVW Convener called for “more public education” on INEC’s withdrawal of 240 polling units and the re-distribution of some voters to polling units, urging INEC to “educate voters by sending SMS, Phone contacts and general public education.”

Ford has also called on INEC to take the “safety and security” of voters seriously, to “withdraw any arrangements regarding the transportation of voting materials from private interested individuals” and to “sanction political parties and their members who commit acts of intimidation, physical threat, and verbal threats.”

INEC has responded by saying that the REC could not be redeployed over “unfounded allegations,” and that it is doing its best to ensure voter enlightenment, safety, and security.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Kano Rally Proves Tinubu Has Nothing To Offer — Atiku

The inability of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to deliver an inspiring speech to the crowd of supporters that had gathered to hear him speak during Wednesday’s rally in Kano shows that he has got nothing to offer.

N77trn Debt: Booby Traps For Incoming Govt, Afenifere, Experts, Others Say

NOTABLE organisations and financial experts on Thursday expressed shock over the revelation by the Director-General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Ms Patience Oniha, that Nigeria’s debt might rise to N77 trillion at the expiration of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari in May…

How Prince William Knocked Me To The Floor Over Argument On Meghan — Prince Harry





BRITAIN’S Prince Harry has, in a much-awaited memoir which went on sales days early in Spain on Thursday, said his older brother and heir to the throne, Prince William, knocked him to the floor during a 2019 argument over his American wife, Meghan…

NFIU Bans Cash Withdrawals From Government Accounts

THE Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) has prohibited cash withdrawals from accounts belonging to the federal, state and local governments, as well as Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)…

Tears As Boundary Adjustment Reawakens Old Hostilities Between Gombe, Adamawa States

The recent communal clash between the Waja and Lunguda communities of Gombe and Adamawa states has reawakened bad blood over boundary adjustment. The Northern Bureau Chief, MUHAMMAD SABIU…

EDITORIAL: Legacy: Buhari’s Plea To Nigerians

In his Christmas message last month, President Muhammadu Buhari pleaded with Nigerians of voting age to be wary of candidates who could not move Nigeria forward. Noting that the joyous season of the birth of Jesus Christ coincided with the period of campaigns that would usher in a new administration in the country…