CSO condemns insecurity surge, urges urgent national strategy overhaul

The Network for Democracy and Development (NDD), a national civil society organisation, has scondemned the recent rise in insecurity across Nigeria.

In a statement signed by the National Coordinator, Tajudeen Alabede and General Secretary, Muhammad Jameel Muhammad, the group decried incidents such as the recent suicide bombing in Borno State and killings in Benue and Plateau states.

The NDD expressed concern that the incidents exacerbate an already fragile national situation plagued by terrorism, banditry, kidnappings, killings by unidentified gunmen, communal violence and economic sabotage.

While acknowledging the renewed efforts of security forces and progress through non-kinetic means, the organisation called for a comprehensive overhaul of Nigeria’s security strategy, emphasising the urgency of making the country safe again.

The group criticised the political elite for prioritising partisan interests and electioneering ahead of the 2027 general elections, rather than addressing the growing insecurity.

It described current political activities, such as party defections and propaganda, as tone-deaf and disheartening in the face of widespread suffering.

The NDD called for a national focus on sober reflection and patriotic governance over political theatrics, declaring that “partisan politics can wait” as Nigerians yearn for effective leadership and improved well-being.

It prayed for the victims and called for national peace.