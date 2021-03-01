CSI: Experts to discuss effective CSI management at industry summit

THE advent of the COVID19 pandemic, has, without doubt, thrown up some challenges in the management of the corporate social investments of many big corporate organisations, globally.

For instance, in 2020, not a few of such organisations had their Corporate Social Responsibility plans disrupted, due to the public health crisis. A lot of corporates had to jettison or suspend some of the plans to respond to the public health emergency at hand by lending a helping hand to the government in the fight against the public health crisis, a development, which no doubt affected their CSR activities for that year.

Organisers of the the forthcoming annual marketing summit, organized by the 789Marketing Media, have explained that this year’s edition of the summit, scheduled for April, in Lagos, this year, is designed to discuss how to find a way out of such imbalance in the management of CSI by corporate organisations, especially in this fast- changing economy.

The convener, Mr. Goddie Ofose, explained that the theme, ‘Addressing the Balance Question In The Management Of Corporate Social Investment Portfolio During Crisis’, could not have come at a better time; since COVID-19 pandemic had disrupted the huge corporate social responsibility plans of many an organization.

“Last year, organisations in Nigeria, as well as elsewhere, abandoned their CSR plans and kept donating to the government at all levels to fight the pandemic. This singular development caused several companies to halt the CSR activities for the year. This, without denied some communities that would have been beneficiaries of such activities, that year,” Ofose said.

According to him, the summit, titled Industry Evening, would seek to find a balance between CSI and CSR.

He added that while the Managing Director, Frutta Juice & Service Limited, Dr. Onyekachi Onubogu, would be delivering the keynote address, other distinguished marketing communications experts, drawn from the different sectors of the industry, would be on hand to dissect the papers.

He expressed the optimism that with the calibre of resources persons lined up for the event, solutions would be found to this contentious issue.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Cryptocurrency: Understanding The Craze, Threat

ON Friday, February 6, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) rocked the boat with a circular that inadvertently highlighted how popular cryptocurrency transactions have become among Nigerians in recent years, judging by…

ICYMI: Yoruba, Hausa Teachers Needed In US

The US Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria has announced that the services of Yoruba and Hausa teachers are needed in the United States. According to the Public Affairs Section of the US Mission Nigeria…

Controversy Over Man Who Jumped From 7th Floor Of 1004 During EFCC Raid

The police in Lagos State have begun investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged death of a man at 1004 Estate, Victoria Island, who allegedly jumped from the 7th floor of one of the buildings. The man was…

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…