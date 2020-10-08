CS- SUNN urges Niger govt. to approve plan of action for nutrition

The Civil Society – Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN) has called on the Niger State government to approve the state’s Multi-sectoral Plan of Action for Nutrition currently before it.

The executive secretary CS-SUNN, Dr Beatrice Eluaka, made the call in Minna during a one-day media roundtable on Micro-nutrient Deficiency Control in collaboration with the Federal Ministries of Health, Agriculture and Rural Development.

Eluaka urged the state government to create budget lines for nutrition in all line ministries with specific funds allotted to intervention around micro-nutrients and ensure timely release of funds for effective implementation and delivery of targets.

She explained that the alliance remains committed to advancing Nigeria’s Micro-Nutrient Deficiency Control, (MNDC) and food fortification agenda for improved nutritional status of women and children and vulnerable groups.

“In line with this, CS-SUNN along with other partners also supported some State Committees on Food and Nutrition including the Niger State Committee on Food and Nutrition to develop and cost their plans, “ she declared .

She also called for the need for massive sensitization, education, and awareness creation to provoke behavioural changes to promote optimal infant and young child feeding practices among communities in Niger State.

She thereby called for more collaboration with the media in CS-SUNN’s efforts to increase public awareness on nutrition issues.

Earlier, Mr. Adam Sam Ukpoju from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development enumerated some of the underlying causes of micronutrient deficiency to include lack of access to nutritious foods, lack of money, poor hygiene and poor sanitation.

He explained that to combat the challenge, there must be diversification in household food production and consumption as well as increase access to micronutrient, scaling up homestead gardens, encouraging school agriculture programme, among others.

Also, the state coordinator of CS-SUNN Felix Igba stated that key issues affecting the alliance were delay in the release of funds, non-implementation of the National Plan of Action for Nutrition and poor government accountability on management of nutrition in Nigeria.

