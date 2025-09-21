C&S Church installs new Baba Aladura in Ekiti

The leadership of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church of Nigeria has appointed Primate Aanuoluwapo Adepoju Arogundade as the new general overseer (Baba Aladura) and spiritual head of the church in Ekiti State.

Primate Adepoju, founder of the C&S Church Oke Aanu Olomowewe International Headquarters in Ado-Ekiti, was officially ordained during a ceremony at the church.

The chairman of the Council of Spiritual Heads of C&S Unification in Ekiti State, Primate Olorunleke Abey, congratulated Primate Adepoju on his well-deserved elevation within the church. He urged him to work towards uniting the church and to lead the congregation sincerely for the growth and progress of the C&S Church in the state.

Abey stated, “Today’s event marks an elevation, as it is the highest position in C&S, and he has reached it. I am happy for him. I advise him to continue in the way of the Lord, as he has been doing, and to remain humble.”

In his address, Primate Adepoju expressed his joy over his installation to the highest position in the church. He reasserted his dedication to enhancing the C&S Church both within the state and nationwide.

He addressed misconceptions about the church’s doctrine, clarifying that the C&S Church has maintained a strong spiritual foundation in line with the biblical teachings passed down by its founder, Prophet Moses Orimolade.

Primate Adepoju emphasised that under his leadership, the church would expand its membership and focus on improving the spiritual lives of its members and the betterment of society.

He also called on leaders at all levels to guide with the fear of God, so that citizens can truly enjoy the benefits of democracy, lamenting that “many individuals in leadership positions are not leading with truth and the fear of God.”

ALSO READ FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE