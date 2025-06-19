C&S Church advocates shift from military tactics to dialogue in tackling insecurity

The Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) has advocated a shift from Nigeria’s current kinetic approach to a more holistic and non-kinetic strategy in addressing the nation’s persistent security challenges.

The church, noting that sustained military interventions have yet to yield the desired peace and stability, called on the government and stakeholders to embrace dialogue, peacebuilding initiatives, and inclusive national engagement as more sustainable solutions.

The National Secretary of the church, Supt General Apostle (Prof) Iyiomo Oyetakin, made this call during a press conference to herald the centenary anniversary of the church. The event was held at the family house of the church’s founder in Ikare-Akoko, St Moses Orimolade Tunolase.

According to Oyetakin, resolving insecurity must go beyond weapons and force, with greater effort invested in de-radicalising extremists. He noted that only a multi-dimensional response — including education, interfaith dialogue, economic empowerment, and national reorientation — can bring lasting peace.

Oyetakin affirmed the church’s commitment to praying for political leaders and traditional rulers, and to interceding for lasting peace in Nigeria and across the world.

He said, “If some nations have achieved zero crime levels and even closed down their prisons, such transformation is possible in Nigeria as well.

“Religious extremism has led to the radicalisation of some citizens. Both federal and state governments must implement comprehensive de-radicalisation programmes, coordinated by NIREC, the National Orientation Agency, and credible civil society organisations (CSOs).”

He further urged the government to implement economic reforms to alleviate the socio-economic challenges facing the country. He also advocated the deployment of advanced technology and transparent governance mechanisms to combat corruption, ensuring that national resources are used for the welfare of the people.

Speaking on behalf of the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S), Oyetakin strongly condemned unwholesome practices associated with the church, stating that such actions contradict its core doctrines.

He disassociated the church from any unbiblical teachings or practices, reaffirming its foundation in the teachings of the Holy Bible. He stressed that the revered founder, St Moses Orimolade, was never involved in any fetish acts, contrary to claims in some quarters.

The Secretary of C&S also condemned attempts by certain individuals to distort or rewrite the church’s history. He described such efforts as futile and misleading, emphasising the church’s commitment to fostering unity within the global C&S community.

He said, “St Moses Orimolade Tunolase is the sole founder of the church.

“However, despite tremendous growth and expansion, some strange doctrines have crept in, deviating from the foundation laid by Baba Orimolade. As true bearers of his mantle, we unequivocally state that the use of red, black, or coloured candles was never practised by Baba Orimolade.

“Likewise, the Ark of the Covenant (Apoti Eri) and other blood-letting practices that are negatively affecting the image of the church are deviations from his teachings. We hereby advise those engaging in such practices to desist immediately.

“On this centenary anniversary, The Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim pledges its unwavering support to security agencies in identifying and prosecuting ritualists and fraudsters who exploit religion or the white garment as a façade for their evil deeds.

“We also plead with other C&S churches that have adopted strange doctrines to return to the foundation laid by St Moses Orimolade, as the doctrine he left behind remains the only solution to safeguarding the church from agents of darkness and fraudsters.”

Oyetakin outlined a series of events planned for the anniversary, including revivals and crusades, symposiums, musical concerts, a pilgrimage walk from Ikare to Lagos, corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Parade-in-Gala, and special programmes for women and youths aimed at evangelism and soul-winning for Christ.

He said the events would take place at historic locations including the first-ever Cherubim & Seraphim church at Ebute Meta (East), Orimolade Cathedral in Egbe, Lagos, the Orimolade Holyland/International Headquarters of the C&S in Ojokoro, the birthplace of Baba Orimolade in Okorun quarters, Ikare, Ondo State, as well as in Benin Republic, the United Kingdom, and other designated countries.

Earlier, the Owa-Ale of Iyo Meta, Ikare-Akoko, Oba Adeleke Adegbite-Adedoyin, urged residents of the community to remain law-abiding and encouraged the C&S to continue praying for the people of Ikare.

“Ikare is the source of C&S. We appreciate you for recognising that here is the source of Orimolade. God never called Moses Orimolade, but he was sent by God to come and do wonders,” the monarch said.

