Crystal Palace sack Pierre Sage after 16 games

Crystal Palace have sacked manager Pierre Sage after just five months in charge, with the club bottom of the Premier League.

Former Brentford and Tottenham boss, Thomas Frank, is in advanced talks to take over.

Sunday’s 3-1 defeat by Liverpool was Palace’s fourth in succession in the Premier League.

The Eagles have won just two of their opening 10 games and also have the worst defensive record in the league, conceding 24 goals.

Palace are also 21st in the 36-team Europa League table, with one win from their four matches.

In a statement, the club said that three members of Sage’s coaching staff – Jamal Alioui, Damien Della Santa and Sandy Guichard – had also left the club.

Palace added: “The club thanks Pierre and his staff for their efforts during their time in South London, and wish them well for the future.

“An update on the process of appointing a new manager will be provided in due course.”

Sage is the second Premier League manager to be sacked this season, after Michael Carrick was also dismissed by Manchester United on Thursday.

The 47-year-old Frenchman was appointed on a three-year contract in June after Oliver Glasner departed at the end of last season.

He previously led Lens to a second-place finish in Ligue 1 and a first French Cup triumph in their 120-year history.

However, he has been unable to replicate Glasner’s success at Palace. Glasner, now manager of Nottingham Forest, led Palace to a first FA Cup title and a Europa Conference League triumph.

(BBC)