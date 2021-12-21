Crusade will address personal, national problems ― Pastor Kumuyi

General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi has stated that the Church’s crusade will address personal and national problems in the country.

Speaking to newsmen on Tuesday at the Church’s Camp, Pastor Kumuyi noted that the rationale behind the crusade’s title “Great Miracle Explosion” is the multiplication of what had happened in the year.

The General Superintendent explained that lives would be touched and the nation would be greatly impacted as the nation is made up of families and individuals.

Meanwhile, he stated that the coronavirus pandemic is real, adding that it is not politically arranged as widely believed by some.

Pastor Williams, therefore, advised everyone to adhere strictly to the Covid-19 protocols in order to stay safe.

“This crusade is set to address personal problems, national problems, and the pandemic.

“When we put together what had happened this year and we multiply that, that is a great explosion; hence, the reason for the title of crusade “Great Miracle Explosion”.

“The Nation is made up of families and individuals. By touching the individuals, you are touching the nation.

“Considering the pandemic, I know that pandemic is real. It is not a politically arranged something.

“But, God has the solution for every problem.

“We advise everyone to keep to the protocols in order to stay safe.” He said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Crusade will address personal, national problems Crusade will address personal, national problems Crusade will address personal, national problems Crusade will address personal, national problems.