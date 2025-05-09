Crude oil theft: We’ve sent over 100 pipeline vandals to prison — NSA

The Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) has reassured Nigerians that the federal government is taking strong action against oil vandals threatening national assets and local communities, adding that over 100 vandals have been prosecuted over offenses related to crude oil theft.

Speaking on behalf of National Security Adviser (NSA) to the president, Nuhu Ribadu, during a stakeholders’ meeting organized by Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL), the special adviser on Energy, Security and Finance to the NSA, Amakiri Harry-Young, said that fifteen vandals were convicted last week in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Explained further during a stakeholders’ meeting organized by Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) aimed to appraise the company’s operations on the Trans Niger Pipeline, Amakiri said that a special committee comprising investigative and prosecuting teams have been working round the clock to ensure offenders face justice.

Amakiri stated that “over 100 suspects have already been prosecuted, with 15 recently sent to Port Harcourt prison. This move follows concerns raised during a previous meeting about the arrest and quick release of oil vandals, which often leads to further insecurity in affected communities.”

He emphasised that the administration is fully committed to achieving the national oil production target of 2.5 million barrels per day.

He further said, “the President is serious about the 2.5 million barrels, and we are doing everything necessary to reach that goal,” Harry said, adding that success will depend on the collective efforts of all stakeholders involved.”

In his opening address, the PINL Consultant, Communities Relations, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, said that the PINL has recorded major successes in safeguarding the Trans-Niger Pipeline (TNP) through close collaboration with host communities, government security agencies, and other key stakeholders.

He also started that by investing in community needs, resolving disputes, and restoring the environment, PINL has helped reduce crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism, adding that the result has been near-zero infractions on the pipeline, improved crude oil production, and greater investor confidence, all contributing to increased national revenue.

Mezeh also stated that in addition to strengthening local ties, PINL has also supported economic empowerment, ensured regular payment of surveillance guards, and promoted safety by deploying military camps and porta cabins.

Also, the President of the Ijaw National Congress (INC), Prof. Benjamin Okaba, stressed that Ijaw communities have always supported Nigeria’s unity and economic stability, even taking the lead in the management of pipelines through companies like PINL.

He urged for full support for PINL, emphasizing that any success in protecting pipelines should also credit the Ijaw people.

Prof. Okaba criticized the current terms of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), especially the three percent allocation to host communities, calling it an insult. He called for better agreements and full respect for such terms by both the company and the federal government.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers of the host communities in Southern Ijaw, Ogbia and Yenagoa local government areas, His Royal Majesty King (Dr.) WSJ Igbugburu X, the Ibenanawei of Bomo Kingdom, Southern Ijaw LGA, praised the company for its consistent engagement with stakeholders.

The monarch commended PINL for setting an example in community involvement, noting that no other pipeline surveillance firm operating in the region has shown such commitment.

He urged the federal government, especially the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, to also hold regular meetings with stakeholders and surveillance companies to help reduce pipeline vandalism and boost oil production. He further called on other surveillance firms to rise to the occasion and work collectively to eliminate criminal activities in oil-producing communities.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE